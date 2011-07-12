How to Make Bottle Cap Necklaces

A bottle cap necklace makes a great party gift and is perfect for an arts and craft project. There are two types of bottle cap necklaces: pendant and chain. We'll show you how to make both.

To make a pendant necklace, you'll need the following materials:

Bottle cap

Small photo, image or design on paper

1-inch (2.54-centimeter) circle punch

Resin or Diamond Glaze

Glue

Hammer and nail

Jump ring

Jewelry pliers

Necklace string or chain

Here's what to do:

Punch a hole through the bottle cap rim with the hammer and nail. Cut the photo or image to size with the circle punch. Glue the image inside the bottle cap. Orient the image so the top is by the punched hole. Let the glue dry. Apply a thick coating of resin or Diamond Glaze over the image. Be careful not to cover the punched hole. Let the resin dry completely. Slip the jump ring through the punched hole using the jewelry pliers. Slide the ring onto the necklace string (source: Bottle Cap Pendant Necklace ).

To make a chain necklace, you'll need the following materials:

Bottle caps

Jump rings

Hammer and nail

Wooden board

Rubber mallet

Pliers

Beaded necklace or necklace string

Clasp or closure

Here's what to do:

Place the bottle caps face down on the wooden board and flatten them with the rubber mallet. Punch two holes through the top of each bottle cap with the hammer and nail. Open a jump ring with the pliers and insert it through one of the holes. Open another jump ring and slip it through the other hole. Attach this ring to an unopened jump ring. Repeat Steps 3 and 4 until you've strung together the desired number of bottle caps. Attach the clasp or closure to one end of the string and a jump ring to the other end (source: Bottle Cap Chain Necklace).