How to Make Bottle Cap Necklaces

A bottle cap necklace makes a great party gift and is perfect for an arts and craft project. There are two types of bottle cap necklaces: pendant and chain. We'll show you how to make both.
To make a pendant necklace, you'll need the following materials:
Advertisement
Here's what to do:
- Punch a hole through the bottle cap rim with the hammer and nail.
- Cut the photo or image to size with the circle punch.
- Glue the image inside the bottle cap. Orient the image so the top is by the punched hole.
- Let the glue dry.
- Apply a thick coating of resin or Diamond Glaze over the image. Be careful not to cover the punched hole.
- Let the resin dry completely.
- Slip the jump ring through the punched hole using the jewelry pliers.
- Slide the ring onto the necklace string (source: Bottle Cap Pendant Necklace).
To make a chain necklace, you'll need the following materials:
- Bottle caps
- Jump rings
- Hammer and nail
- Wooden board
- Rubber mallet
- Pliers
- Beaded necklace or necklace string
- Clasp or closure
Here's what to do:
- Place the bottle caps face down on the wooden board and flatten them with the rubber mallet.
- Punch two holes through the top of each bottle cap with the hammer and nail.
- Open a jump ring with the pliers and insert it through one of the holes.
- Open another jump ring and slip it through the other hole. Attach this ring to an unopened jump ring.
- Repeat Steps 3 and 4 until you've strung together the desired number of bottle caps.
- Attach the clasp or closure to one end of the string and a jump ring to the other end (source: Bottle Cap Chain Necklace).
Advertisement