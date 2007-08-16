How to Stencil Walls and Floors

" " Make any nook into a retreat with this stencil design.

Winding ivy and sprigs of wildflowers accent this inviting nook, transforming it into a welcoming, comfortable retreat.

­­

Skill Level: Advanced beginner

Time: 3+ hours

Stencil Design: Download the Flowers & Ivy Nook as a PDF.

What You'll Need

Scrap paper

Scissors

Ruler and level

Delta Ceramcoat acrylic paint: Wedgwood Green, Dusty Plum, Dusty Purple, Blue Wisp, Avalon Blue

Americana acrylic paint: Hauser Dark Green

5/8-inch stencil brush

3/8-inch stencil brushes, 5

Instructions

Step One: To prepare the wall, basecoat with latex paint. Before stenciling the flowers onto the wall, first trace all the patterns onto a sheet of paper and photocopy them. Make as many copies as you think you will need (the number of flowers you intend to stencil onto the wall). Cut out each design (you don't have to be too meticulous -- a rough outline will do the job).

Plan your layout by taping the copies to the wall. Turn the patterns in various directions to avoid a repetitive look, and move them around on the wall until you're happy with the design. Leave at least 6-1/2 inches empty along the bottom for the border.

Step Two: Working on one flower at a time, hold each stencil over its paper copy. Tape one edge of the stencil in place, and remove the copy. Secure the other edge of the stencil.

Step Three: Stencil the designs as follows: Small Ivy Sprig: Basecoat the ivy Wedgwood Green with a 5/8-inch brush, and shade some of the edges with Hauser Dark Green. Also use Hauser Dark Green for the stems.

Five-Petal Flowers: Stencil the leaves Wedgwood Green using the 5/8-inch brush, and use Hauser Dark Green to shade some of the edges. Stencil the stems Hauser Dark Green. Basecoat two of the flowers Dusty Plum, and shade them with Dusty Purple. Base the third flower Blue Wisp, using Avalon Blue for shading.

Small Flower Curl: Stencil the stems and leaves as you did for the Five-Petal Flowers. Basecoat the flowers Blue Wisp, and shade them with Avalon Blue.

Step Four: To create the border, use a pencil and ruler to measure and mark a line 6-1/2 inches up from the floor or molding. Mask the upper edge with low-adhesive tape. Paint this border a shade darker than the rest of the wall. Let dry, and leave the tape in place.

Step Five: Create the border's two stripes by placing a strip of tape 1/4 inch below the upper edge of the border and another strip 3/8 inch above the molding. Paint the stripes Dusty Purple. Let dry, and remove the tape.

Step Six: Use a level and pencil to measure and mark a faint pencil line horizontally through the center of the border. This will provide a guideline for the ivy placement.

Step Seven: Position the stem of ivy stencil A at the beginning of the pencil line, and angle the leaves upward so the top leaf is about 1/4 inch from the top stripe. Stencil this ivy as you did the ivy in step three. Remove the stencil.

Step Eight: At the end of stencil A, position ivy stencil B on the pencil line. Angle the leaves down this time, with the bottom leaf in this group about 1/4 inch from the bottom stripe. Remove the stencil.

" " Stencil and connect the vines of ivy across the border.

Step Nine: Repeat steps seven and eight until the border is complete.

Flowers & Ivy Nook Variations

Design your own custom wallpaper and border with this stencil combination. Or consider this pattern for built-in shelves, a pantry, or a small hallway. For a brighter palette, work the stencils in cheerful spring shades. Extend the charm by stenciling a flower or two onto a mirror, throw pillow, or coordinating floorcloth.

To learn another vine stencil, flutter to the Garden Butterfly Border in the next section.

Have another stencil project in mind? See:

Trick of the Trade Using paper cut-outs to plan the design before painting allows you to fill the space in the best way possible.