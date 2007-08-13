" " Flowers in full bloom in a Garden Wall Border stencil design.

Stencil designs create so many possibilities for decorating your home.

Stencils come in a variety of shapes, patterns, and themes. Make complex patterns by repeating a stencil design, or create an elegant showcase of a single stencil shape.

Advertisement

What's more, you can mix-and-match stencil patterns to create an entirely new design that's completely original.

The links below take you to stencil design templates you can download and print, from classic floral patterns to kid-friendly animal, teddy bear, and sports themes.

Get started on a fun and easy stencil project by downloading a stencil design today:

How to Stencil a Kitchen

These stencil designs range from elegant, classic designs to colorful floral and fruit patterns, all perfect for your kitchen.

How to Stencil Decorative ItemsThese stencils transform plain items into wonderful decorative pieces for your home.

How to Stencil FurnitureCreate one-of-a-kind furniture pieces with these stencil designs. From lovely plaid patterns to charming animal shapes, there's something for everyone and every room.

How to Stencil Kids' DécorGet creative with your kids' room decor with these fun stencil designs. From sports to animals, there's a stencil design for every kid's fancy.

How to Stencil Kids' RoomsSpace-themed wallpaper, flowery borders -- these stencil projects take kids' rooms from plain to fun.

How to Stencil Lamp and Window ShadesThese stencil designs add a personal, creative touch to some unexpected items -- lamp shades and window shades.

How to Stencil PillowsThrow pillows, seat cushions, and more get a makeover with these wonderful stencil designs.

How to Stencil Walls and FloorsForget wallpaper and throw rugs -- create your own designs with these fantastic stencils.

Excited about stenciling? Explore: