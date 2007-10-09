Every kid has a favorite T-shirt. With the T-shirt decorating crafts in this article, kids can now have favorite T-shirts they decorated themselves.
These kids' T-shirt decorating ideas include a mix of styles, from tie-dye patterns bursting with color to nature-inspired designs you can make from the leaves in your own back yard.
Each decorating idea includes a list of needed materials and easy-to-follow, step-by-step instructions. With a little practice, it won't be long until you've learned how to decorate kids' T-shirts.
Get started on these great wearable art craft projects with the links below:
This cool T-shirt decorating idea uses images of kids' favorite things -- cars, animals, and flowers -- to make a personalized design.
With this T-shirt idea, you'll use house paint to add color to a plain white T-shirt.
Follow simple, step-by-step instructions to create a colorful classic T-shirt design.
Learn how to decorate a T-shirt using this cool leaf printing technique.
Try this T-shirt decorating technique to transform a plain white T-shirt into a colorful and beautiful treasure.
This T-shirt decorating idea combines leaves with transparent paint mist -- resulting in a lovely, forest-inspired creation.
Native American Feather T-Shirt
Feathers combine with paint and buttons to create this cool T-shirt decorating idea.
This colorful T-shirt decorating idea involves a fun, hands-on technique kids will love trying.
Have a favorite photo? With this T-shirt decorating idea, you can frame that photo -- on a T-shirt -- with a cool wave frame.
