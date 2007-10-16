How to Make a Paper Train

" " Paper Train paper craft

The wheels on this paper train don't turn, but don't worry -- your imagination will take it anyplace you choo-choo-choose.

Advertisement

What You'll Need:

Toilet paper tube

Card stock or construction paper: blue, white, red

7 plastic lids: approximately 1-1/2-inch diameter

Scrap cardboard

Tools:

Pencil

Scissors

Craft knife

Ruler

Craft glue or low-temperature glue gun and glue sticks

Tape

Paper crimper

Note: Adult help needed.

Step 1: Trace the train pattern onto blue card stock, and cut out. Ask a grown-up to use a craft knife and a ruler to gently score along the fold lines. Cut two 1-1/2-inch squares from white card stock, and glue in place for train windows. Fold on the scored lines, and glue the tabs to form the train. Download Paper Train pattern.Step 2: Glue a plastic lid into one end of the toilet paper tube.Step 3: Cut a piece of red card stock 4-1/2 x 5-3/4 inches, and wrap it around the tube. Glue in place, using tape if necessary to hold the first edge down. Let dry.Step 4: Cut 6 strips of cardboard, each 2-3/4 x 1-1/2 inches. Glue 2 together 3 times for a total of 3 double-thick strips. Glue a plastic lid onto both ends of each strip to make 3 sets of train wheels. Glue the train wheels to the base of the train.

" " Glue the Paper Train's wheels onto the body.

Step 5: Cut 2 strips of cardboard 1-1/2 x 4-1/2 inches each, and glue them to the front of the train. Glue the toilet paper tube on top of this cardboard, flush with the front of it and extending into the back of the train. Let dry.Step 6: Trace the cowcatcher pattern onto red card stock; cut out. Pass it through the paper crimper, and then glue the tabs to the front of the train between the blue card stock and the tube.

Now your train can chugga-chugga anywhere your conductor's heart desires!

Want to find more cool paper craft projects? Explore these links for more paper craft fun: