How to Make a Paper Mache Volcano

You can learn science while creating art. Whether you have a science fair project or you want a fun project for a rainy afternoon, making a volcano is the way to go. Read the steps listed below and learn about how you can make a paper mache volcano.

Things you'll need:

A big piece of cardboard

A 1-liter (35-ounce) plastic bottle

Newspaper

A big bowl

1 cup of flour

2 cups of water

Masking tape

Paint

Scissors

Here's what to do:

Cut the spout off of the water bottle. Tape the water bottle, open side up, to the cardboard using the masking tape. Scrunch together balls of newspaper. Tape them around the water bottle with masking tape, making sure not to cover the opening of the water bottle. This will be the model for the volcano. Mix together the flour and water until you have a thick paste. Tear strips of newspaper. Dip the newspaper strips in the paste and pull them out. This is the paper mache. Place the wet newspaper strips over and around the balls of newspaper, covering up all the balls. This will be the sides of the volcano. The strips should extend from the top of the model out to the cardboard base. Allow the model to dry thoroughly overnight. Paint the paper mache volcano so that it looks like a real volcano [source: Think Quest ]. Remember to include streams of red hot lava pouring down!

If you want your volcano to erupt, pour baking soda and vinegar into the water bottle and watch your volcano explode [source: UVIC].