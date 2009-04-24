Ultimate Guide to Recycled Wallpaper Crafts

You just purchased a new home. You fell in love with the master bedroom because of the wallpaper. The pattern is the perfect style and color to match your personality. But upon inspection of the basement, you find something you weren't expecting -- a whole lot more of that fancy wallpaper. It's way too much to keep in storage, but you don't want to throw it away. Luckily, there are plenty of crafts to make from recycled wallpaper.
If you haven't lucked into a secret bounty of old wall paper, there are still ways to find your own stash. You can find beautiful colors and patterns for your paper crafts while doing your part to help the environment.
Advertisement
Here are a few ways to obtain wallpaper:
- Wallpaper sample books -- Go to a store that sells wallpaper and ask for extra or old sample books. Since wallpaper can become discontinued, you should be able to get free sample books or clearance wallpaper swatches.
- Your neighborhood handy person - Locate a local person who paints houses and installs wallpaper and ask for any leftovers.
- Online ads -- Look at "for sale" or "free" listings on Craigslist. Many people don't want to toss their old wallpaper scraps and are willing to give them away for free or sell them for a few dollars.
- Friends and family -- Send out an e-mail to everyone you know. Ask if they have any extra wallpaper scraps, and offer to come and pick them up.
Now that you have material to work with, what should you make? In this article, we'll tell you how to make book covers, pocket folders, picture frames and greeting cards all from old wallpaper. Read on to get started with book covers.
Advertisement