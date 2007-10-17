How to Make Paper Chains

Paper Lotus Chain paper craft
Making Paper Chains for Kids is one of the easiest paper craft projects you can do -- and the results are beautiful!

With some scissors, tape, and your favorite colors of paper, paper chain projects will come easy. You can make your own paper chain designs or use some of ours for inspiration.

Holiday Paper Chain

This festive paper chain is one you can use to count down the days until your favorite holiday arrives. Learn how to make it here.

Paper Lotus Chain

Create this paper chain to celebrate Buddha's birthday -- or maybe your own!

Hang your chains anyplace you like -- if you run out of room, give one to a friend!

Looking for more fun paper craft projects?

Holiday Paper Chains

Holiday Paper Chain paper craft
Link the colors of your favorite holiday to create a festive decoration or countdown chain.

What You'll Need:

  • Assorted colors of construction paper
  • Blunt scissors
  • Ruler
  • Transparent tape or craft glue
  • Ornament with paper clip hook (optional)

Step 1: Cut several 1×5-inch strips of construction paper using the colors of the holiday you are celebrating. The number of strips depends on how long you want the chain to be.

Step 2: With one strip, bring the ends together to form a circle. Tape or glue the ends in place. Insert another strip through the paper circle. Bring the ends together, forming a linked circle. Tape or glue the ends in place.

Repeat this procedure to continue the chain, making sure you link the strips.

Step 3: Use a red and green chain to decorate a Christmas tree or a pink and yellow chain to decorate your door at Easter.

Bonus Tip: You can also use the chains to count down the days until a special holiday. Make a red and green paper chain to count down Christmas. Be sure to number each link for each day. Move an ornament with a paper clip hook along the numbered chain each day until you get to the last link.

Paper Lotus Chain

Paper Lotus Chain paper craft
Celebrate Buddha's birthday with this beautiful Paper Lotus Chain. By changing the colors of the tissue paper you use for this craft, you can enjoy this paper chain all year long!

What You'll Need:

  • White paper
  • Pencil
  • Scissors
  • Pink and green tissue paper
  • White glue

Step 1: Use the chain pattern below as guides to make your own patterns. Make the leaves green and the petals pink. Make stacks of 5 to 10 pieces of tissue paper. You will need 1 green leaf piece for every 2 pink petal pieces.

Step 2: Pin the patterns to the tissue paper and cut out. The more pieces you cut, the longer your garland will be.

Step 3: When all of the petals and leaves are cut, lay a green leaf on the table. Put a dot of glue in the middle of the leaf, and press a petal on top of it. Put a dot of glue on each point of the petal, and press another pink petal on top. Put a dot of glue in the middle of the top pink petal, and add a green leaf. Repeat this pattern until you have used all the tissue paper. Remember, green leaves are glued to petals in the center; petals are glued to petals at the points. Let the glue dry.

The Paper Lotus Chain pattern guide
Step 4: Stretch out your creation, and admire your beautiful lotus garland!

ABOUT THE CRAFT DESIGNERSPaper Lotus Chain by Lisa Lerner and Kersten Hamilton

