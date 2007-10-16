How to Make Paper Flowers

" " Paper carnations are an easy way to start crafting paper flowers.

Paper carnations are a perfect introduction to paper flower crafts. Follow these simple instructions to bring tissue paper to life.

What You'll Need:

Brightly colored tissue paper

Ruler

Dull pencil

Scissors

Green chenille stems

Clear tape

Green florist tape

Step 1: Using 3 layers of 1 color of tissue paper, cut out a section about 12 inches long and 3 inches wide.

Advertisement

Step 2: In the lower left-hand and right-hand corners, make a pencil mark 1/2 inch above the bottom edge.

Step 3: Now carefully draw a straight line across the tissue from pencil mark to pencil mark. Also in the lower left-hand corner, make a second mark 1/2 inch above the line.

Step 4: From the second mark, draw a diagonal line to the top right corner. Cut off the excess tissue paper above the diagonal line.

Step 5: All the way across the tissue paper, make narrow cuts from the top diagonal edge down to the straight line across the bottom.

Step 6: Place the top part of the chenille stem in the corner of the short end, and tape it down.

Step 7: Roll the pipe cleaner toward the long end. Make sure the bottom edges of the tissue paper always line up.

Step 8: When done, tape the bottom edge of the tissue paper down. Wrap green florist tape around the top of the chenille stem and 1 inch up the flower.

Step 9: Now slowly pull down and fluff out the flower "petals," working from the outside in toward the center.

Behold the finished carnation! Experiment with other color combinations and shapes of petals to make other kinds of flowers.

Next, learn to craft a feast for the eyes from a product intended for the nose. Keep reading to find out more.