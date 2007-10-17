How to Make Paper Binoculars

" " Paper Binoculars

Paper binoculars for kids are perfect for backyard explorers and nature-lovers. Create this paper craft with a few supplies and a wild imagination.

What You'll Need:

2 toilet paper tubes

2 large wooden beads

Black acrylic paint

Thin yellow tape

1 yard black cording

Tools:

Paintbrush

Craft glue

Paper punch

Step 1: Paint both tubes and the wooden beads black. Let dry, then run a strip of colored tape around both ends of each tube.

Step 2: Line up the tubes, and glue the beads between them. Let dry.

Step 3: Punch a hole in each side of the binoculars, close to one end. String the cord through one hole, tie a knot on the inside to hold in place, and string through the other hole. Knot this end on the inside as well.

Now you're ready for a backyard safari!

