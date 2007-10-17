How to Make Paper Binoculars

Paper binoculars for kids are perfect for backyard explorers and nature-lovers. Create this paper craft with a few supplies and a wild imagination.
What You'll Need:
- 2 toilet paper tubes
- 2 large wooden beads
- Black acrylic paint
- Thin yellow tape
- 1 yard black cording
Tools:
- Paintbrush
- Craft glue
- Paper punch
Step 1: Paint both tubes and the wooden beads black. Let dry, then run a strip of colored tape around both ends of each tube.
Step 2: Line up the tubes, and glue the beads between them. Let dry.
Step 3: Punch a hole in each side of the binoculars, close to one end. String the cord through one hole, tie a knot on the inside to hold in place, and string through the other hole. Knot this end on the inside as well.
Now you're ready for a backyard safari!
