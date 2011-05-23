How to Make a Paper Tank

Fold an 8½-by-11 inch piece paper in half length-wise

Fold the top left corner down diagonally to the other side of the page so that the top left corner meets the right side of the page, forming a triangle.

Crease it well and unfold.

Repeat with the right corner, folding it to the left side. The creases make an X.

Repeat step 2 with the bottom corners.

Fold one end of the strip, so it's level with the bottom points of the X. Crease lightly and unfold.

Push in the sides along the crease you just made.

Flatten the two points of the flap left above one triangle, as follows. Flatten the left point to the bottom point of the left triangle. Repeat with the point on the right.

Repeat step 8 at the bottom of the strip of paper.

Fold in the sides so that they fit underneath the triangle flaps. Make a good crease and then fold the flap back on itself. Repeat these steps on the other side. These will be the wheels of the tank.

Fold the triangle's bottom right corner up so it meets the top of the triangle. Repeat with the left corner. You now have a diamond where the original triangle was.

Turn the paper around, so that the bottom is now on top.

Fold the right triangle over so that it lies on top of the left one. Fold the bottom point of the triangle up to the point of the bigger triangle. Fold the resulting triangle to the right. Repeat this procedure with the left triangle. You now have a diamond.

Roll the whole strip into a circle. You will be able to fit the ends together by interlocking the diamonds.

Flatten the circular shape slightly, so that it's stable.