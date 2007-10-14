How to Make Paper Mobiles

Enrich any home with these glittering wind chimes.
Paper mobiles for kids are easy and inexpensive paper crafts that are fun for the whole family. Kids and adults alike can make these simple paper masterpieces, then decorate their homes with their work!

The possibilities of paper mobiles are as extensive as the imagination. Use these step-by-step instructions to create many paper mobiles, but feel free to embellish these designs with some personalized creative flair. Learn how to make paper mobiles with the craft instructions on the following pages:

Glittering Wind Chimes

Use simple items from the refrigerator to make bedazzling paper mobiles.

Spinning Snake Paper Mobile

This spinning paper mobile is mystifying to watch.

Outer Space Paper Mobile

Venture to another world with this stellar example of a paper mobile.

Way-Cool Whirligig Paper Mobile

This whirly paper mobile makes lots of twists and turns.

Woven Wind Sock Paper Mobile

Add a little color variety to a paper mobile with this vivid streamer.

Learn how to make an old egg carton into a glittering wind chime in the next section.

Glittering Wind Chimes

This wind chime delights the ears and eyes.
The glittering wind chimes paper craft turns an egg carton into an artful wind instrument for the whole family to enjoy.

What You'll Need:

  • Paper egg carton
  • Acrylic paint: 4 colors
  • Fine glitter: 4 colors
  • 2 wooden rods or unsharpened pencils
  • Embroidery floss
  • 8 small jingle bells
  • 52 glass or metallic beads

Tools:

  • Scissors
  • Paintbrush
  • Craft glue
  • Tape measure
  • Embroidery needle

Step 1: Cut 8 egg cups from the carton, trimming the edges as smoothly as you can. Paint 2 egg cups each color. Let dry.

Step 2: Once the paint dries, brush a thin coat of glue over the inside of each cup, and sprinkle glitter over the glue.

Step 3: Paint 2 wooden rods. Roll each in glitter before the paint dries. Let dry. Cross the rods to form an X, and bind them together securely with embroidery floss.

Step 4: Cut five 18-inch lengths of embroidery floss.

Step 5: Tie a jingle bell to the end of one piece of floss.

Step 6: Thread the free end through the needle; push it through the center of an egg cup until the bell is pulled tightly against the inside and the length of floss extends all the way out the top.

Using an embroidery needle, pull the embroidery floss with attached jingle bell through the painted egg cup.
Step 7: String 5 beads onto the floss, and push them down to rest on the top of the egg cup.

Step 8: Thread another jingle bell onto the strand, and tie it in place about an inch above the beads. String another egg cup and 8 more beads; leave the free end hanging for now.

Step 9: Repeat steps 5 and 6 with 3 more pieces of floss.

Step 10: Tie a beaded string to the ends of each arm, and tie the remaining length of floss to the center of the X to hang your wind chimes.

Keep reading to learn how to make a paper mobile that slithers through the air.

Spinning Snake Paper Mobile

This paper mobile spins
The spinning snake paper craft isn't just a fun decoration -- it also has a lesson to teach kids about the different ways air moves.

What You'll Need:

  • Paper plate
  • Markers
  • Scissors
  • Thread

Step 1: Draw an oval shape in the center of a lightweight paper plate.

Step 2: Starting at the oval, draw a spiral line around and around 4 or 5 times until it reaches the edge of the plate.

Step 3: Use scissors to cut along the spiral line from the outside edge to the center oval.

Step 4: Draw eyes to make the center oval of the plate into a snake's head.

Step 5: Poke a small hole into the center of the head.

Step 6: Pull a piece of thread through the hole from the top, and tie a big knot in it so the thread will not pull through.

Step 7: Color the snake's body with stripes.

Step 8: Hang the snake by the thread above a heat source, such as a radiator or heating vent. Watch to see what the snake does.

What Happened?

Heat from the heat source caused air to rise up toward the snake. As the air molecules bumped into the spiral-shaped snake, they caused it to spin around.

Keep reading to learn how to make paper mobiles that are out of this world.

Outer Space Paper Mobile

Travel to space with this paper mobile.
The outer space paper mobile is a paper craft that will send your kids' imaginations soaring! Kids will love to imagine traveling to outer space and floating among the planets, stars, and comets.

What You'll Need:

  • Scissors
  • Cardboard or heavy paper
  • Markers
  • Decorations (paint, aluminum foil, or glitter)
  • Pin
  • Thread or nylon line
  • Two dowel rods or sticks

Step 1: Cut out and color shapes to make planets, stars, spaceships, and other objects found in outer space.

Step 2: Decorate with interesting materials such as glow-in-the-dark paint, aluminum foil, and glitter.

Encourage kids to use their imaginations and include anything they think might be found in space: Alien monsters? Giant doughnuts? It's their universe!

Step 3: Next, use a pin to make a small hole in each shape you made. Tie a piece of thread or nylon line through each hole.

Step 4: Then, cross one dowel rod over the other at a right angle. Tie the dowels together, then tie the shapes to the dowels. Tie different shapes at different heights.

Step 5: Finally, tie a strong thread or piece of nylon line around the dowels to hang the mobile.

The Way-Cool Whirligig paper mobile is a decoration kids will love to hang in their rooms. Learn how to make it in the next section.

Way-Cool Whirligig Paper Mobile

The Way-Cool Whirligig is a relaxing spiral of color.
The way-cool whirligig mobile is a simple paper craft your kids will love to make and set spinning.

What You'll Need:

  • Paper towel tube
  • Acrylic paint
  • Sequins
  • Fishing line

Tools:

  • Scissors
  • Paintbrush
  • Craft glue
  • Paper punch

Step 1: Cut along the spiral joint line on the paper towel tube. You will have 2 identical spirals to decorate.

Step 2: Paint the outside one color, and paint the inside another. Let dry.

Step 3: Glue sequins all over the tube, on both sides. Or, instead of sequins, substitute faux gems, glitter, or sparkly stickers.

Step 4: Punch a hole near one end of the spiral, and tie on a loop of fishing line for a hanger.

Keep reading and you'll learn how to make a colorful homemade craft that dances lazily in the wind.

Woven Wind Sock Paper Mobile

This paper mobile brightens up a porch or back yard.
The woven wind sock is a multicolored, ribbon-bedecked paper craft mobile that dances in the wind.

What You'll Need:

  • Colored paper gift bag
  • 1/2-inch-wide ribbon, 4 colors

Tools:

  • Scissors
  • Ruler
  • Pencil
  • Craft glue

Step 1: Cut 20 pieces of ribbon, each about 24 inches long. Set aside until step 4.

Step 2: Neatly cut the bottom off a paper bag. With the bag flat on the work surface, fold it in half the long way.

Step 3: Measure and mark a line every 3/4 inch along the fold, starting 1-1/2 inches from the top and ending 2-1/2 inches from the bottom.

Step 4: Cut slits at these marks, through every layer of the bag, from the folded edge to within 1/2 inch of the other edge. Don't cut all the way to the edge.

Step 5: Open the bag. Beginning on the inside of the bag, weave a piece of ribbon in and out of each slit from the top to the bottom.

Step 6: Choose another color ribbon, and weave this piece through the next row of slits, starting on the outside. Repeat weaving around the bag.

Align the tops of the ribbons with the top of the bag, and glue in place.

Step 7: Cut a 12-inch piece of ribbon, and glue it across the open top of the bag to make a hanger.

