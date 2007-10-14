How to Make Paper Mobiles

" " This wind chime delights the ears and eyes.

The glittering wind chimes paper craft turns an egg carton into an artful wind instrument for the whole family to enjoy.

What You'll Need:

Paper egg carton

Acrylic paint: 4 colors

Fine glitter: 4 colors

2 wooden rods or unsharpened pencils

Embroidery floss

8 small jingle bells

52 glass or metallic beads

Tools:

Scissors

Paintbrush

Craft glue

Tape measure

Embroidery needle

Step 1: Cut 8 egg cups from the carton, trimming the edges as smoothly as you can. Paint 2 egg cups each color. Let dry.

Step 2: Once the paint dries, brush a thin coat of glue over the inside of each cup, and sprinkle glitter over the glue.

Step 3: Paint 2 wooden rods. Roll each in glitter before the paint dries. Let dry. Cross the rods to form an X, and bind them together securely with embroidery floss.

Step 4: Cut five 18-inch lengths of embroidery floss.

Step 5: Tie a jingle bell to the end of one piece of floss.

Step 6: Thread the free end through the needle; push it through the center of an egg cup until the bell is pulled tightly against the inside and the length of floss extends all the way out the top.

" " Using an embroidery needle, pull the embroidery floss with attached jingle bell through the painted egg cup.

Step 7: String 5 beads onto the floss, and push them down to rest on the top of the egg cup.

Step 8: Thread another jingle bell onto the strand, and tie it in place about an inch above the beads. String another egg cup and 8 more beads; leave the free end hanging for now.

Step 9: Repeat steps 5 and 6 with 3 more pieces of floss.

Step 10: Tie a beaded string to the ends of each arm, and tie the remaining length of floss to the center of the X to hang your wind chimes.

