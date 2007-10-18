" " The Paper Kite paper craft

This paper craft will show you how to make a whole flock of bird kites. Go ahead and let your imagination soar when you learn how to make a paper kite for kids.

Advertisement

What You'll Need:

Lunch bag

Yellow acrylic paint

2 white binder reinforcements

Felt-tip markers: black, red

2 bamboo barbecue skewers

Black crochet thread

1 sheet pink tissue paper

3 pink feathers

Craft stick

Advertisement

Tools:

Tracing paper

Paper clips

Pencil

Carbon paper

Scissors

Paintbrush

Wire cutters

Ruler

Craft glue

Transparent tape

Step 1: Place tracing paper over the Bird Kite pattern and secure with paper clips. With a pencil, trace over every line. Remove tracing paper from the pattern. Download Bird Kite Pattern.

Step 2: Place carbon paper between the lunch bag and the tracing paper pattern. Paper clip the 3 together, and trace over every line to transfer the pattern onto the lunch bag. Remove the clips. Cut out.

" " Trace the kite's body onto the paper bag and cut out.

Step 3: With the pointed end of a barbecue skewer, punch holes where marked. Thread the horizontal skewer through the holes first, and then thread the vertical skewer through. Use wire cutters to carefully cut off the extra length of each skewer, leaving 1/2 inch on the bottom of the vertical skewer.

Step 4: Paint the beak yellow. Add 2 binder reinforcements for eyes. Outline the beak and color in the center of the eyes with a black marker.

Step 5: Tape the end of 5 or 6 yards of thread to a craft stick, and wind the rest of the thread around the stick. Tie the loose end of the thread to the center loop on the bridle.

" " Wind the paper kite's thread around the stick.

Step 6: Glue 3 feathers to the top of the kite.

" " Glue feathers and a tail to your paper kite.

Variation: Use different colored bags and make different animal faces. Or, you can make a whole flock of birds!

Advertisement

Want to take flight with more fun paper craft projects? Check out these links: