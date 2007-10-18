This paper craft will show you how to make a whole flock of bird kites. Go ahead and let your imagination soar when you learn how to make a paper kite for kids.
What You'll Need:
- Lunch bag
- Yellow acrylic paint
- 2 white binder reinforcements
- Felt-tip markers: black, red
- 2 bamboo barbecue skewers
- Black crochet thread
- 1 sheet pink tissue paper
- 3 pink feathers
- Craft stick
Tools:
- Tracing paper
- Paper clips
- Pencil
- Carbon paper
- Scissors
- Paintbrush
- Wire cutters
- Ruler
- Craft glue
- Transparent tape
Step 1: Place tracing paper over the Bird Kite pattern and secure with paper clips. With a pencil, trace over every line. Remove tracing paper from the pattern. Download Bird Kite Pattern.
Step 2: Place carbon paper between the lunch bag and the tracing paper pattern. Paper clip the 3 together, and trace over every line to transfer the pattern onto the lunch bag. Remove the clips. Cut out.
Step 3: With the pointed end of a barbecue skewer, punch holes where marked. Thread the horizontal skewer through the holes first, and then thread the vertical skewer through. Use wire cutters to carefully cut off the extra length of each skewer, leaving 1/2 inch on the bottom of the vertical skewer.
Step 4: Paint the beak yellow. Add 2 binder reinforcements for eyes. Outline the beak and color in the center of the eyes with a black marker.
Step 5: Tape the end of 5 or 6 yards of thread to a craft stick, and wind the rest of the thread around the stick. Tie the loose end of the thread to the center loop on the bridle.
Step 6: Glue 3 feathers to the top of the kite.
Variation: Use different colored bags and make different animal faces. Or, you can make a whole flock of birds!
