" " The Paper Clock paper craft

Kids learning how to tell time will love this paper clock. With its bright colors and movable hands, this paper craft is right on time! Learn how to make a paper clock here.

With just a few materials, you'll be a clock-watching expert in no time. Read on to learn how to make a cute clock of your very own.

What You'll Need:

Paper plate, 9-inch

Number stickers

Decorative paper

Brad

Sharp pencil

Scissors

Paper punch

How to Make the Paper Clock

Step 1: Adhere number stickers around the plate, using a clock as a guide for proper placement.

Step 2: Trace the two (2) clock hands onto decorative paper; cut out. Punch a hole near the bottom of each clock hand.

Step 3: Use a sharp pencil to punch a hole in the center of the plate. Insert the brad through the hour hand, the minute hand, and then the hole in the plate, and secure.

Now it's 'time' to have some fun with your new paper clock!

