How to Make Paper Castles

" " Paper Castle paper craft

Build a Paper Castle for kids that's fit for a king or queen! Your work will pay off with hours of fun playtime when you create this fantasy paper craft.

What You'll Need:

2 paper towel tubes

4 pieces cardboard

Red paper

4 wooden skewers

Advertisement

Tools:

Craft knife

Scissors

Ruler

Pencil

Brown marker

Craft glue

Note: Adult help needed.

Step 1: Ask a grown-up to help you cut both tubes in half with a craft knife. Measure and mark 1/2-inch tabs around the top of each tube section. Cut out.Step 2: Cut 2 pieces of cardboard to 4 x 11 inches and another 2 pieces to 4 x 8 inches. Cut tabs along the top of each piece to match the 4 turrets. Cut an arch for a doorway in the center of one of the longer pieces.Step 3: Use a ruler and pencil to sketch brick shapes on the 4 walls and the 4 turrets. Trace over the pencil lines with brown marker, making some of the lines wavy to add extra detail.Step 4: To attach the turrets to the walls, cut two 2-1/2-inch slits up from the bottom of each tube, spacing the slits about 2 inches apart. Make two 2-1/2-inch slits down from the top of each wall, each about 1/2 inch in from the edge. To assemble, slide the cuts in the wall pieces up into the cuts on the tubes.

" " Attach the turrets to the walls of the Paper Castle.

Step 5: Cut out 8 flag shapes from red paper. Glue them together back to back in sets of 2, with the top of a wooden skewer sandwiched between each. Glue each skewer to the inside of one of the tubes.Now you're ready to imagine all kinds of castle stories and characters for your new paper castle.

Advertisement

Dreaming of more fun paper crafts? Check out these pages for more paper craft projects: