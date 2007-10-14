" " Dress up your door with this Christmas wreath made from craft sticks.

For many people, working with their hands to build original projects can be quite a thrilling experience. It's fun for children of all ages to make projects as well, and the craft stick projects for kids you will find in this article are guaranteed to keep everyone busy and engaged.

All of the craft stick projects in this article are explained in detail, and there are many pictures available to help you through the process. Please note that adult supervision is required for many of these craft stick projects.

Advertisement

Girls Rule Hanger Project

Let everyone know you mean business with this girls rule hanger project.

Christmas Wreath Project

Colorful Basket Project

Turn the ordinary into something extraordinary with this colorful basket project. You'll be glad you did.

Gemstone Jewelry Box Project

Make a keepsake that's a jewel itself. Learn more about the gemstone jewelry box project.

Bull's-eye Project

This project is fun and easy to do! Learn how to make a bull's-eye project.

Mini Basket Project

Good things come in small packages. Try this mini basket project on for size.

Mini Message Board Project

Need a place to jot down a quick note? Make this mini message board!

Napkin Holder Project

Searching for an essential kitchen accessory? Try this napkin holder project.

Picket Fence Project

This picket fence project is a wonderful addition to any living room.

Rhyming Game Project

Do you like to play rhyming games? If you do, try this rhyming game project with craft sticks.

Snowflake Ornaments Project

Try this snowflake ornaments project and add something extra to the Christmas tree this holiday season.

Sticks and Beads Frame Project

Treasure special photographs with the sticks and beads frame project.

Wintertime Trivets Project

Try this wintertime trivets project and make useful accessories for the holiday season. These trivets are the perfect accompaniment to a Christmas kitchen.

Pick the craft you like best from the links above, or just head to the next page and learn how to make your very own girls rule hanger.

For more fun crafts, try: