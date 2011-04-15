How to Make Origami Animals

" " The orizuru (paper crane) is a good animal to begin with when just learning origami. Photo by Kosei Saito/Getty Images

Origami is the craft of folding paper without cutting, pasting or decorating. The list of origami designs you can make is endless. In this article we will show you how to make an origami swan. Follow the steps below and watch an origami swan being born.

All you need for this project is a square of origami paper.

The Step-by-step

Place a square piece of origami paper flat on the table. Fold the top left corner down to the bottom right corner. You now have triangle. Make a firm crease along the fold. Unfold the paper and lay it flat. The crease should be vertical. Fold the left edge of the paper to the crease line in the center. Make a firm crease. Fold the right edge of the paper to the crease line in the center. Make a firm crease. You have something that looks like an elongated diamond. Turn the paper over. With the long end facing toward you, fold the left and right edges to the center crease line. The paper now looks like a slimmer elongated diamond. Fold the bottom edge up to the top point and crease it firmly. This will be the neck and head of the swan. Fold ¼ of the top area that was folded in the previous step down toward you. This is the swan's head. Fold the entire piece of paper inward along the center crease. The head and neck are inside the fold Flatten out the paper and you are ready to behold your origami swan. Put the swan in an upright position and gently pull the head and neck out. Place the swan on the table.

