Canada Day Activities for Kids

Many citizens proudly fly the Canadian flag
Many citizens proudly fly the Canadian flag

Participating in Canada Day activities for kids is a fun way to spend the first day of July. The holiday is a celebration of Canada's creation, history, and traditions and marks the date in 1867 when the British North America Act 1867 (or Constitution Act) made official Canada's status of a self-governing dominion.

In this article, you'll discover exciting games and activities that show off your Canadian pride. Check out the following pages for more Canada Day fun!

Advertisement

Red and White Game

Show how well you know the colors of Canada's flag with this fun memory game. Discover how fast you can remember everything that's red and white.

Maple Leaf Toss

Use your old socks to play this maple leaf toss game in honor of Canada Day. Rack up the points by getting the most "maple leafs" in a box without tipping it over.

Test your knowledge of colors of your flag with a fun red and white game in honor of Canada's flag.

For more fun activities and crafts for kids, see:

Advertisement

Red and White Game

Play this red and white game and test your memory -- once you play, you'll always remember the colors of Canada on Canada Day.

What You'll Need:

Pencils

Advertisement

Paper

Timer

Canadian flag (optional)

You can play this game with a big group or just two people. Hang up a big red and white Canadian flag to get everyone in the mood.

Then have all the players make a list of all the red or white things they can think of in five minutes.

It can be anything as long as it is mostly red or white or both. Each player reads her or his list aloud and crosses off items that everyone else has listed (everyone has to cross them off, too).

One point is gained for things that another player has listed (as long as it's not on everyone's list). Two points are gained for things no one else has listed. The player with the most points wins the game.

Continue your Canada Day fun with the Maple Leaf toss game. Learn how old socks can help you play this activity and win!

For more fun activities and crafts for kids, see:

Advertisement

Maple Leaf Toss

The Maple Leaf is an important part of the Canadian flag.
The Maple Leaf is an important part of the Canadian flag.

Here's a great way to use all those unmatched socks on Canada Day with the maple leaf toss game!

What You'll Need:

Large cardboard box

Advertisement

Red and white paint

Paintbrush

Red and white socks

Sand

Red fabric paint

To make the game, first decorate a big cardboard box to look like the Canadian flag.

Gather up all the unmatched white or red socks that you can find, and fill them with sand. Tie the end of the sock securely. If you only have white socks, you can paint a red maple leaf on some.

To start the game, players stand five feet away from the box and toss the socks in. Players score one point for each white sock and two points for each red sock that they get into the box without tipping it over.

After each turn, players move back one foot. Keep playing until someone reaches 50 points.

This is an outdoor game -- Mom and Dad won't appreciate sand in the house!

For more fun activities and crafts for kids, see:

Advertisement

Citation

Featured

Advertisement

Loading...