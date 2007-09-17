Friendship Day Activities

Friendship Day takes place each year on the first Sunday in August. Although it might not be as well known as other holidays, this special day is celebrated in many countries. Now, with these Friendship Day activities for kids, you can gather up your best friends and have a celebration of your own.

In the U.S., Congress declared Friendship Day back in 1935, and we've been celebrating it each year ever since.

This year, why not show your friends how much they mean to you? Check out the following pages for fun-filled Friendship Day activities that will bring all of you even closer.

Special Seed Bracelet

Everyone will know who your best friend is when you wear matching bracelets you make together.

Toss-and-Catch Game

Invite friends to play a toss-and-catch game that you make.

This Friendship Day, spend time together with the people you care about most. Start by creating matching bracelets that show off your special bond.

Special Seed Bracelets Friendship Day Activity

On Friendship Day, bring your friends together for a special activity. Let the world see your friendship when you and a friend wear these matching special seed bracelets.

What You'll Need:

Watermelon seeds

Cookie sheet

Large needle

Paints

Paintbrushes

Elastic thread

Scissors

Wash lots of watermelon seeds. Use the dark brown seeds; the white ones may not be firm enough. Spread the seeds out on a cookie sheet, and let them dry overnight.

When they are dry, have an adult help you carefully poke a hole through the top of each seed with a large needle.

To make matching bracelets, decide with your friend what colors you should paint the seeds. You might want to use both of your favorite colors, alternating them when you thread them on the elastic to show how you and your friend always take turns.

When you paint the seeds, paint one side of the seeds, and let the paint dry. Then turn the seeds over, and paint the other sides. You can paint each side of your seeds a different color, and you can draw dots or tiny hearts on your seeds. Use your imagination!

Thread the seeds onto enough elastic to make a bracelet. Knot the elastic. Each of you slip your bracelets onto your wrists and declare your friendship to be forever.

Gather up your friends for a day in the park with the toss-and-catch game. Learn how you can play one-on-one or in teams.

Toss-and-Catch Game Friendship Day Activity

Celebrate Friendship Day by playing a toss-and-catch game with a friend -- or a group of friends. As you'll see, there are different ways you can play this game, but the result is always the same: friends having fun together.

What You'll Need:

Two disposable wooden paint paddles

Paints

Paintbrushes

Two paper cups

Scissors

Glue

Tissue paper or Ping-Pong ball

For each player, paint a disposable wooden paint paddle with bright colors and designs. You can write a special friendship message on one side, such as "I'll always be there to catch you when you fall!"

Then glue the bottom of a paper cup to the end of each paddle. Let this dry for at least an hour. Crumple tissue paper into a ball or use a Ping-Pong ball.

Take your toss-and-catch game outside or where there's lots of room. Put the ball into one of the paper cups and fling it lightly so your friend can catch it in her or his paper cup. Start close together, and take a step back each time the ball is caught.

Get a group of friends together and play in a circle. Or four players can form a cross and play two games at once, trying not to let the two balls hit each other.

