Friendship Day takes place each year on the first Sunday in August. Although it might not be as well known as other holidays, this special day is celebrated in many countries. Now, with these Friendship Day activities for kids, you can gather up your best friends and have a celebration of your own.

In the U.S., Congress declared Friendship Day back in 1935, and we've been celebrating it each year ever since.

This year, why not show your friends how much they mean to you? Check out the following pages for fun-filled Friendship Day activities that will bring all of you even closer.

Special Seed Bracelet

Everyone will know who your best friend is when you wear matching bracelets you make together.

Toss-and-Catch Game

Invite friends to play a toss-and-catch game that you make.

This Friendship Day, spend time together with the people you care about most. Start by creating matching bracelets that show off your special bond.

