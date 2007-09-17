Grandparents Day crafts for kids are a great way to show your grandparents how much you appreciate them this fall season. During this time of year, crisp leaves can be heard crunching underfoot, families are buying new clothes for school, apple picking is the activity of the day, and shopping for the best Halloween costume ever marks the near end of the fall season.

Not only is the fall season full of fun and excitement, but there are many things to celebrate. Not only do we celebrate Grandparent's Day, but we celebrate Native American Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and so much more! And let's not forget spooky Halloween! So get crafting, cooking, making, and baking for these great fall holidays!

In this article you'll learn how to create special Grandparents Day crafts in just a few easy steps. Check out the following pages for more on creating fun Grandparents Day crafts!

Cup of Love

Learn how to make a unique cup that says "I Love You" to your wonderful grandparents on this special day.

Your Biggest Fan

When fall is over and winter has run it's course, summer will be back again. Learn how to make a lacy fan that will keep grandma cool during those hot summer months.

Golden Vase

Whether you decide to put flowers in them or not, the golden vase you'll create will make an attractive addition to any room in grandma's house.

Visit Me Guest Soaps

Kids will have fun mixing colors, cutting shapes, and decorating these eye-popping guest soaps for grandma and grandpa's house.

When I Was Young Book

Kids will have to interview grandma and grandpa for this one, and when the project is complete, their grandparents will have a beautiful story that's all about them!

Dressy Hanky

Learn how to paint your grandparent's favorite designs on neat little hanky's.

You'll end up with a creation that's pretty enough to frame and hang!

You can pick your favorite craft from the list above and click to go directly to it or continue on to the first craft assignment to learn how to make a true cup of love.

