Grandparents Day Crafts

Grandparents Day crafts for kids are a great way to show your grandparents how much you appreciate them this fall season. During this time of year, crisp leaves can be heard crunching underfoot, families are buying new clothes for school, apple picking is the activity of the day, and shopping for the best Halloween costume ever marks the near end of the fall season.

Not only is the fall season full of fun and excitement, but there are many things to celebrate. Not only do we celebrate Grandparent's Day, but we celebrate Native American Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and so much more! And let's not forget spooky Halloween! So get crafting, cooking, making, and baking for these great fall holidays!

In this article you'll learn how to create special Grandparents Day crafts in just a few easy steps. Check out the following pages for more on creating fun Grandparents Day crafts!

Cup of Love

Learn how to make a unique cup that says "I Love You" to your wonderful grandparents on this special day.

Your Biggest Fan

When fall is over and winter has run it's course, summer will be back again. Learn how to make a lacy fan that will keep grandma cool during those hot summer months.

Golden Vase

Whether you decide to put flowers in them or not, the golden vase you'll create will make an attractive addition to any room in grandma's house.

Visit Me Guest Soaps

Kids will have fun mixing colors, cutting shapes, and decorating these eye-popping guest soaps for grandma and grandpa's house.

When I Was Young Book

Kids will have to interview grandma and grandpa for this one, and when the project is complete, their grandparents will have a beautiful story that's all about them!

Dressy Hanky

Learn how to paint your grandparent's favorite designs on neat little hanky's.

You'll end up with a creation that's pretty enough to frame and hang!

You can pick your favorite craft from the list above and click to go directly to it or continue on to the first craft assignment to learn how to make a true cup of love.

Cup of Love

Cup of Love Grandparent's Day Craft
Cup of Love Grandparent's Day Craft
For Grandparents Day, make the nicest "drink" anyone could have. No one can refuse this special cup of love!

What You'll Need:

Plain white mug or tea cup and saucer

Acrylic paint

Conversation hearts

Fake jewels

Decals

Thin ribbon

Glitter glue

Glue

Pink tissue paper

Your grandparents will really know you love them when you give them this special cup. Paint the cup with the words and phrases that tell your grandparents how you feel about them. You can write surprise messages of love on the inside of the cup and underneath it.

Write short things, such as "I Love You" or "You're Nice." Paint pretty designs on the cup or glue on conversation hearts, jewels, decals, ribbons, and glitter. When the paint and glue dry, fill the cup with a froth of pink tissue paper and more conversation hearts to look as though it is overflowing with love.

Now that you've mastered the art of cup making, we'll show you how to make a special fan from the most delicate materials. Continue to the next page to learn how to make a lacy fan.

Your Biggest Fan

Your Biggest Fan Grandparent's Day Craft
Your Biggest Fan Grandparent's Day Craft
Make something for Grandparents Day that grandma can use during the hot summer months. Help grandma beat the heat with this lacy "Your Biggest Fan" creation.

What You'll Need:

10-inch length of 1-inch-wide edging lace (3 yard package of lace seam binding)

Liquid starch

Small container

2 pieces of shiny 4x10-inch wrapping paper

Small paintbrush

Glue

Ruler

Pencil

Paper clips

14-inch length of 1/4-inch-wide velvet or satin ribbon

Scissors

Step 1: To make the fan, first dip the lace in liquid starch, smooth it out, and hang it to dry.

Step 2: When the lace is dry, brush on a 1/4-inch-wide line of glue along one 10-inch edge of paper on the wrong side. Lay the bottom, straight edge of lace along the glued edge, and press it flat.

Step 3: When the glue is dry, brush slightly thinned glue over the wrong sides of both pieces of paper. Press them together, smoothing the paper carefully. You might want to put a book on top until the glue is dry.

Step 4: When dry, measure and draw very light pencil lines on the paper to make 1/2-inch-wide sections. Fold along the pencil lines to make accordion pleats.

Step 5: Then brush a 1/2-inch line of glue along the edge opposite the lace. Press the pleats together at this point and fold the bottom up against the rest of the fan to make a little handle.

Step 6: Glue the folded part to the fan and clamp with a paper clip until the glue dries. Tie a bow with the ribbon, and glue it to the bottom of the fan.

Won't grandma feel cool now?

In the next section, learn how to make a golden vase that will add a special touch to any room in grandma's house.

Golden Vase

Golden Vase Grandparent's Day Craft
Golden Vase Grandparent's Day Craft
Show your grandparents how you much you value them this Grandparents Day and create a golden vase to complement their home. These vases are attractive even without flowers!

What You'll Need:

Large can

2 heavy stones

Newspaper

Different shapes of dried pasta

Plain white paper

Small paintbrush

White glue

Gold paint

Turn pasta into gold -- a golden vase. To make the vase, wash a large coffee or juice can with soap, and remove paper labels. After you dry the can, prop it up on its side between the heavy stones on a few sheets of newspaper. Try out different arrangements of pasta shapes on a piece of plain white paper until you find a design that you like.

Then paint white glue on the side of the can that is facing up, and cover the glue with your pasta design. Let the glue dry, then carefully roll the can to the next section you want to cover. Again, prop the can between the stones to hold it in place. Glue on pasta in the same pattern as before. Let it dry, and repeat the process until the whole can is covered with your design.

Prop the can upside down, and paint it gold. Let it dry, and paint it again with a second coat if needed. Wrap your vase in pretty paper, or pick a bunch of wildflowers to put in it before you give it to grandma or grandpa.

Sticking with the theme of items for your grandparent's home, let's continue to the next section to learn how to make decorative "Visit Me" Guest Soaps -- from scratch.

'Visit Me' Guest Soaps

'Visit Me' Guest Soaps Grandparent's Day Craft
'Visit Me' Guest Soaps Grandparent's Day Craft
This Grandparents Day, make grandma and grandpa's visit sweet and bubbly with these pretty "visit me" guest soaps!

What You'll Need:

Soap flakes

Measuring cup

Mixing bowl

Food coloring

Water

Fun-shaped cookie cutters

Decorative stickers or labels

Clear or colored plastic wrap

Ribbon

Put 2 cups of soap flakes into a mixing bowl. Squeeze a few drops of food coloring into 1/2 cup of water and add it to the soap flakes. Use your hands to mix it until the soap is evenly colored. If the mixture is sticky, add a little more soap. If it is dry and crumbly, add a little more water. When it is smooth like clay, form small balls and press them down on a clean counter.

You can cut fancy soap shapes with cookie cutters, then put soap shapes on a plate to harden for 2 days. If you want, you can decorate each soap with a sticker or a label with a special message written on it, such as "Thanks for visiting!" Wrap each soap with plastic wrap, and tie it with a pretty ribbon. Show your grandparents what a thoughtful host you are by putting a group of soaps into a bowl in their room the next time they come to visit.

It looks like you've made plenty for grandma and grandpa's house. Now it's time to give them something they can read in front of the fireplace. Continue to the next section to learn how to make a "When I was Young" Book.

'When I Was Young' Book

This Grandparent's Day, show grandma and grandpa how much you care by presenting them with their very own "When I Was Young" Book -- designed and written by you!

What You'll Need:

Construction paper

Stapler

Markers

Old magazines

Scissors

Glue

Your grandparents have led a long and full life. They probably have had experiences that seem unbelievable to you. What did your grandparents do for fun when they were your age? What sorts of clothes did they wear? What did they dream they would be when they grew up? Get to know your grandparents.

Ask them to tell you stories about their lives when they were your age, and take notes or tape record the conversation. Then staple folded sheets of construction paper together to make a book. Write a story inside about some of the things your grandparents told you.

Draw or cut out pictures from old magazines to illustrate their story. Write a title on the cover of your book, such as "When I Was Young" or "The Story of Grandpa and Grandma." This is one book that the whole family will cherish forever!

In the next and final section, learn how to make an attractive article that your grandparent's can add to their arsenal of accessories. Continue to the next section to start making a dressy hanky.

Dressy Hanky

Paint one of your Grandma's or Grandpa's favorite things on this special dressy hanky for Grandparents Day!

What You'll Need:

Plain white handkerchief

Wax crayons

Damp towels

Iron

To make one of these dressy hankies, draw a design on a plain white handkerchief with a wax crayon. Press firmly so the wax really sticks to the fabric. Think of a design your grandma or grandpa would really like. Do they have a favorite color? A favorite pet or flower? Draw something that will make them know you are really thinking about them.

You might want to write their name and sign yours with a message, too. When you are satisfied with your design, put the handkerchief between 2 damp towels, and ask an adult to help you press it with a warm iron. The wax will melt, and most of the dye from the crayons will stay in the cloth for a permanent design. A homemade hanky is a thoughtful and personal gift. It's useful, too!

