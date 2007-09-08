April Fools Day Crafts

Create an unusual invitation for a silly party.
On April Fool's Day, pranksters play practical jokes on family, friends and neighbors in order to embarrass those silly enough to believe it. With April Fool's Day crafts, you can find new ways to prank your family and friends.

Silly Party

Host your very own April Fool's Day bash, filled with games and snacks that will trick all your guests. Learn how to put your party together with items you can find in your house.

Wiggle-Woggle Balloon

Balloons are fun any day of the year, but particularly on April Fool's Day. Learn how a simple trick can turn balloons into a game.

April Fool's Can

An April Fool's Day trick that defies the laws of physics -- show your family and friends what a magician you are with this simple coffee can prank.

Foot Juggling Ball

Learn a foot juggling act for April Fool's Day and have fun playing with your friends and family. See who can keep the ball in the air the longest.

Contents
  1. Silly Party
  2. Wiggle-Woggle Balloon
  3. April Fool's Can
  4. Foot Juggling Ball

Silly Party

Make your April Fool's Day party extra fun with these tricky invitations.
From creating innovative invitations to choosing a funny dress code, a Silly Party is a fun way to celebrate April Fool's Day and try out some April Fool's Day crafts.

What You'll Need:

Crackers

Cheese

Apple juice

Green food coloring

Old magazines

Scissors

Construction paper

Glue

Invite all your friends to act the fool at this silly party. You can make invitations by looking in a mirror and writing everything backward. (You might want to write a hint in regular writing that lets your guests know that they need a mirror to read their invitations.)

Ask everyone to wear funny outfits, like a striped shirt with polka-dotted or plaid pants, mismatched socks, and a funny hat.

When they ring the front doorbell, walk backward and greet them by saying "Goodbye" instead of "Hello." Ask everyone to do the same.

Serve your guests inside-out sandwiches (a cracker between two pieces of cheese) and bug juice (apple juice with green food coloring).

Have a box full of pictures of people and animals that you have cut out of magazines and have cut in half. Invite your guests to make wacky creatures from the pictures. They should glue the creatures onto construction paper.

Later, you can use these wacky creatures as prizes for a silly stunt contest. To hold the contest, ask guests to do silly things, such as walk backward on their knees while holding their ankles behind them or balance a penny on their noses while walking across the room. Make up lots of silly stunts; it's a great day to be foolish.

Continue the fun at your April Fool's Day party with a balloon trick that will have you rolling around in laughter.

Wiggle-Woggle Balloon

Slightly tricky to make, April Fool's Day wiggle-woggle balloons are worth the effort -- teach your friends how to make this April Fool's Day crafty balloon and host a game of catch.

What You'll Need:

Two 10-inch balloons

Water

(Balloons are choking hazards -- keep them and any broken pieces away from little children.)

To make your tricky balloon, roll one balloon lengthwise and slide it inside the other, leaving only the stem (mouthpiece) sticking out.

Place the mouthpiece of the inside balloon over the faucet, and fill the balloon with water until it is about 4-inches across. Tie the stem, and push the balloon the rest of the way inside the outer balloon.

Blow up the outer balloon, leaving it a little soft, and tie it. Watch out! This balloon will wiggle-woggle when you toss it.

If you start the water balloon rolling around inside before you toss it, the balloon will wiggle-woggle even more.

Play wiggle-woggle balloon outside on the grass, away from stickers and thorns.

There's even more tricks to play on April Fool's Day. Learn how a household coffee can can defy the laws of physics.

April Fool's Can

Create a coffee can that moves this April Fool's Day.
Take some time to make this tricky April Fool's can on your own, then show the trick to your parents and friends. The fun April Fool's Day craft will amaze and delight your audience.

What You'll Need:

Can opener

1-pound coffee can (empty)

Two plastic coffee can lids

Scissors

Large medium-weight rubber band

2-ounce fishing sinker

Use the can opener to remove both ends of the can. Lay the plastic lids on top of each other.

Punch two holes about 1-inch apart through both of the lids. Put one lid on the can.

Cut the rubber band. Thread the ends through the holes in the lid. Slip the fishing weight on one of the pieces of rubber band inside the can.

Thread the rubber band ends through the holes on the other plastic lid, and tie the ends of the rubber band together.

Put the lid on the can. When you push the can, it will roll across the floor -- then it will stop and roll back!

You may have to experiment with the tension of the rubber band. It should not be so loose that the weight touches the side of the can or so tight that the weight cannot flip around and 'wind up' the toy.

Show tricky work with your feet on April Fool's Day. Find out how to make a juggling ball that will kick your April Fool's Day fun into high gear.

Foot Juggling Ball

Kick-start the April Fool's Day fun with a juggling game for your feet.
Make an April Fool's Day craft that turns into a game. Using balloons and sand, you can create a foot juggling ball that you and your friends can play with in the back yard.

What You'll Need:

12-inch balloon

Funnel

Sand

Pencil

Three 8-inch balloons

Scissors

Hole punch

(Balloons are choking hazards -- keep them and any broken pieces away from little children!) 12-inch balloon. Pour sand into the balloon, tapping with the end of a pencil if the funnel jams, until the balloon is about 4 inches across. Tie the stem.

Cut the stems off the 8-inch balloons. One at a time, stretch them over the sand-filled balloon, making sure the hole from the stem is on the opposite side each time.

Before you put on the final balloon, use the hole punch to make four or five holes in it. When you pull it over the ball, the color of the last balloon will show through the holes.

See how long you can keep the ball in the air. (Be sure to play outside -- Mom won't be happy if the ball breaks in the house!)

