How to Make Fake Scars at Home

Fake scars should look downright gross. They can make you look like a zombie, a monster, a dead creature or a wounded victim with realistic blood. Here are two ways to make fake scars that people will believe are real.

Method 1

What you'll need:

Special effects wax

Gel fake blood (dark colors)

Red and black face paint

A stipple sponge

A small spatula

Now here's what to do:

Place the wax on the heel of your hand. Soften the wax, using the spatula, by repeatedly spreading it across your hand. Roll the softened wax into a small sausage and put it where you want your fake scar. Blend the wax down and away from the center of the sausage, using your spatula, until the edges are blended on your skin. Make a gash, using the spatula to cut through the center of the wax lengthwise. Slightly pull toward the outside of the wound on each side. Dab the red and black face paint around the wax. Apply gel fake blood in the center of the cut to make it look real [source: facepaintingdesigns ].

Method 2

What you'll need:

A small bowl

A toothpick

A dab of Vaseline

Cocoa powder

Tissue

A few drops of red food coloring

Now here's what to do:

Mix the Vaseline with a few drops of red food coloring in the bowl. Darken it slightly with the cocoa, until it's the color you want. This is the "blood." Place a 2-by-3-inch (5-by-7.6 centimeter) piece of tissue where you want your fake wound to be. Bunch it up a bit so it looks realistic. Smear the fake "blood" on the tissue. Mold it a bit, to make it appear jagged and raised at the edges. Take some cocoa and darken the edges or center of the scar, to make it look real [source: Halloween Web ].