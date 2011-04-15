How to Make Fake Scars at Home

Fake scars should look downright gross. They can make you look like a zombie, a monster, a dead creature or a wounded victim with realistic blood. Here are two ways to make fake scars that people will believe are real.
Method 1
What you'll need:
- Special effects wax
- Gel fake blood (dark colors)
- Red and black face paint
- A stipple sponge
- A small spatula
Now here's what to do:
- Place the wax on the heel of your hand.
- Soften the wax, using the spatula, by repeatedly spreading it across your hand.
- Roll the softened wax into a small sausage and put it where you want your fake scar.
- Blend the wax down and away from the center of the sausage, using your spatula, until the edges are blended on your skin.
- Make a gash, using the spatula to cut through the center of the wax lengthwise. Slightly pull toward the outside of the wound on each side.
- Dab the red and black face paint around the wax. Apply gel fake blood in the center of the cut to make it look real [source: facepaintingdesigns].
Method 2
What you'll need:
- A small bowl
- A toothpick
- A dab of Vaseline
- Cocoa powder
- Tissue
- A few drops of red food coloring
Now here's what to do:
- Mix the Vaseline with a few drops of red food coloring in the bowl. Darken it slightly with the cocoa, until it's the color you want. This is the "blood."
- Place a 2-by-3-inch (5-by-7.6 centimeter) piece of tissue where you want your fake wound to be. Bunch it up a bit so it looks realistic.
- Smear the fake "blood" on the tissue. Mold it a bit, to make it appear jagged and raised at the edges.
- Take some cocoa and darken the edges or center of the scar, to make it look real [source: Halloween Web].
