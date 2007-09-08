Christmas food crafts are fun for everyone. This holiday season, teach your kids how to make edible decorations. With a little time and effort you can make great gifts, ornaments, and even a healthy meal.

With the whole family helping, this will surely be a Christmas to remember. Check out some of the great Christmas food crafts on the following pages.

Wreath of Candy

Candy Cane Cookies

Edible Angels

With this Christmas craft you can make your clay and eat it too!

Snowy Nutty Pie

With the snowy touch of coconut, this pie is perfect all winter.

Pasta Snowflakes

These snowflakes may be the only ones that won't melt, which makes them the perfect decoration to hang around your house.

Candy Cane Doorknob Decoration

You may want to make a few of these decorations. When people see them at your house, they'll want to make them as well.

Gingerbread Kid Ornaments

You can give or keep these cute decorations. We'll show you how to make them in this section.

Candy Cane Reindeer

Santa Salad

This cheery vegetable salad will brighten your holiday meal. You won't even feel naughty because you're eating so nicely.

Dried Fruit Ornaments

Learn how to make a Wreath of Candy, a sweeter version of traditional wreaths, in the next section.