Christmas crafts for kids are one of the best ways to keep kids busy and entertained during "cabin fever" season -- winter! During this special time of the year, many important religious holidays happen, such as Christmas and Hanukkah, and other important events are remembered at this time also, like Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birthday.
In this article, you will find nearly two dozen Christmas crafts projects. We guarantee you'll be sure to find something fun and exciting to do indoors on a cold, snowy, or rainy day. And you'll learn new things!
Advertisement
This is a creative way to recycle all of your old Christmas cards. Use the art, colors, and shapes from Christmas cards to create a pleasing panoramic scene.
This snowperson won't melt because it's made from materials you would never think to use! Kids will have fun creating this jolly creature.
These fairies will provide hours of fun for kids. After making them, kids can watch them dance around!
These are the perfect accessory for kids on Christmas Eve -- and they're a cinch to make with our easy instructions.
The party favors on this page are great fun to make, but watching them explode with candy is even more fun for kids.
Elf-Friends are so adorable that everyone will want one.
Add an even sweeter smell to the wonderful smells of the Christmas holiday.
There's nothing more creative than wrapping gifts with paper you made yourself.
Decorate the home for Christmas. Kids will enjoy this challenging, yet rewarding crafts project!
This is lots of fun to create, but kids will also enjoy hanging them just right.
Create that perfect tune on Christmas day. Kids will have fun mixing colors and creating tunes.
What better way to celebrate the holiday than with clay! Kids will learn how to make a smiling Christmas pocket pixie in just a few easy steps.
Kids will enjoy learning how to make these sparkling creations.
Learn a creative way for kids to collaborate and write a silly story about Santa. Why not write in front of the Christmas tree over milk and cookies?
This project is a treat for kids looking to create something unique for Christmas. The gifts are inside!
This project is easy (and fun) to make with our simple steps. What's even more fun is switching Santa on and off -- by tickling his belly!
You don't have to buy a Christmas tree shirt this holiday season. In this section, kids will learn how to create their very own!
Kids can turn just about any pencil into a snow buddy with a few standard art supplies and in just a few simple steps.
Want to hear the sounds of Christmas anytime the feeling hits you? Go to this page to learn how to make your own jingle bell bracelet.
Everyone likes pop-up art. This section will show kids how to make pop-up cards for just about any holiday.
Decorating the house with ornaments and garland is always fun, but creating curly paper art can be even more fun for kids. In this section, learn how to make elegant curly paper art with our simple instructions.
This project is for kids that love to play with reindeer year-round. With an old sock and a few items from around the house, you'll have a soft, cuddly reindeer to snuggle with in no time!
Do you think you have what it takes to make up your own Christmas story? Learn how to make a St. Nick storybook and then fill it with your own story -- you can even use family and friends as characters!
This tubular tree is easy to make and is sure to make your house more festive this holiday season.
You can go straight to your favorite project, or continue to the next page to begin with the first project in this article.
For more fun activities and crafts for kids, see:
- Holiday Crafts
- Christmas Crafts
- Kids Activities
- Easy Christmas Crafts for Kids
- Christmas Activities
Advertisement