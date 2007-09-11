Lifestyle
Crafts
Holiday Crafts

Christmas Crafts for Kids

By: the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Christmas crafts for kids are one of the best ways to keep kids busy and entertained during "cabin fever" season -- winter! During this special time of the year, many important religious holidays happen, such as Christmas and Hanukkah, and other important events are remembered at this time also, like Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birthday.

In this article, you will find nearly two dozen Christmas crafts projects. We guarantee you'll be sure to find something fun and exciting to do indoors on a cold, snowy, or rainy day. And you'll learn new things!

Advertisement

Christmas Card Panorama

This is a creative way to recycle all of your old Christmas cards. Use the art, colors, and shapes from Christmas cards to create a pleasing panoramic scene.

Indoor Snowperson

This snowperson won't melt because it's made from materials you would never think to use! Kids will have fun creating this jolly creature.

Dancing Sugar Plum Fairies

These fairies will provide hours of fun for kids. After making them, kids can watch them dance around!

Sugar Plum Fairy Pillowcases

These are the perfect accessory for kids on Christmas Eve -- and they're a cinch to make with our easy instructions.

"Exploding" Party Favors

The party favors on this page are great fun to make, but watching them explode with candy is even more fun for kids.

Elf-Friend Pins

Elf-Friends are so adorable that everyone will want one.

Frankincense Jars

Add an even sweeter smell to the wonderful smells of the Christmas holiday.

Wrapping Paper Maker

There's nothing more creative than wrapping gifts with paper you made yourself.

Gift-Wrapped Door

Decorate the home for Christmas. Kids will enjoy this challenging, yet rewarding crafts project!

Take-One Plate Decoration

This is lots of fun to create, but kids will also enjoy hanging them just right.

Water Glass Carols

Create that perfect tune on Christmas day. Kids will have fun mixing colors and creating tunes.

Christmas Pocket Pixie

What better way to celebrate the holiday than with clay! Kids will learn how to make a smiling Christmas pocket pixie in just a few easy steps.

Glittering Gift Jewelry

Kids will enjoy learning how to make these sparkling creations.

Santa's Story

Learn a creative way for kids to collaborate and write a silly story about Santa. Why not write in front of the Christmas tree over milk and cookies?

Peek Inside ChristmasTree

This project is a treat for kids looking to create something unique for Christmas. The gifts are inside!

Santa Switchplate

This project is easy (and fun) to make with our simple steps. What's even more fun is switching Santa on and off -- by tickling his belly!

Christmas Tree Shirt

You don't have to buy a Christmas tree shirt this holiday season. In this section, kids will learn how to create their very own!

Snow Buddy Pencil Topper

Kids can turn just about any pencil into a snow buddy with a few standard art supplies and in just a few simple steps.

Band: Jingle Bells

Want to hear the sounds of Christmas anytime the feeling hits you? Go to this page to learn how to make your own jingle bell bracelet.

Pop-Up Holiday Card

Everyone likes pop-up art. This section will show kids how to make pop-up cards for just about any holiday.

Curly Paper Art

Decorating the house with ornaments and garland is always fun, but creating curly paper art can be even more fun for kids. In this section, learn how to make elegant curly paper art with our simple instructions.

Soft Reindeer Toy

This project is for kids that love to play with reindeer year-round. With an old sock and a few items from around the house, you'll have a soft, cuddly reindeer to snuggle with in no time!

St. Nick Storybook

Do you think you have what it takes to make up your own Christmas story? Learn how to make a St. Nick storybook and then fill it with your own story -- you can even use family and friends as characters!

Tubular Tree

This tubular tree is easy to make and is sure to make your house more festive this holiday season.

You can go straight to your favorite project, or continue to the next page to begin with the first project in this article.

For more fun activities and crafts for kids, see:

Advertisement

Contents
  1. Christmas Card Panorama
  2. Indoor Snowperson
  3. Dancing Sugar Plum Fairies
  4. Sugar Plum Fairy Pillowcases
  5. Exploding Party Favors
  6. Elf-Friend Pins
  7. Frankincense Jars
  8. Wrapping Paper Maker
  9. Gift-Wrapped Door
  10. Take-One Plate Decoration
  11. Water Glass Carols
  12. Christmas Pocket Pixie
  13. Glittering Gift Jewelry
  14. Santa's Story
  15. Peek Inside Christmas Tree
  16. Santa Switchplate
  17. Christmas Tree Shirt
  18. Snow Buddy Pencil Topper
  19. Band: Jingle Bells
  20. Pop-Up Holiday Card
  21. Curly Paper Art
  22. Soft Reindeer Toy
  23. St. Nick Storybook
  24. Tubular Tree

Christmas Card Panorama

Christmas Card Panorama Christmas Craft for Kids
Christmas Card Panorama Christmas Craft for Kids

Use old Christmas cards to make a festive Christmas card panorama! Below you will find out how to create this festive scene in a box.

What You'll Need:

Advertisement

Shoe box

Construction paper

Glue

Crayons

Scissors

Old Christmas cards

Decorate the shoe box by gluing squares of construction paper onto the sides and drawing and gluing shapes onto that. Cut out pictures from Christmas cards to make a scene inside one box. It can be a realistic setting with trees and stars or a fantastic scene where toys float through the sky and a tiny Santa looks up at a giant child. Use your imagination!

For a three-dimensional panoramic scene, cut out a tab on the bottom of some pictures to make them stand. Save this year's cards to make a new panorama next year. Make one each year, and stack them together to make a really spectacular Christmas display.

Continue to the next page to find out how to make a cool indoor snowperson.

For more fun activities and crafts for kids, see:

Advertisement

Indoor Snowperson

Indoor Snowperson Christmas Craft for Kids
Indoor Snowperson Christmas Craft for Kids

You can make a jolly indoor snowperson for Christmas -- and yes, this snow creature can actually live inside the house!

What You'll Need:

Advertisement

Old newspaper

Black marker

Scissors

Stapler

Old plastic bags

White paint

Paintbrush

Construction paper

Glue

Old hat and scarf

Step 1: Fold 6 double sheets of newspaper in half. With a black marker, draw the outline of a large half circle on the paper.

Step 2: Cut out the circle, and unfold the papers. Do the same for a smaller circle, then another circle smaller than that one. You now have the snowperson's base, body, and head.

Step 3: For each stack of circles, staple the sides together a 1/4 inch in from the sides. Leave about 3 inches of the circle unstapled so you can stuff the circle.

Step 4: Stick your hand inside the circle -- there should be 3 sheets of paper above your hand and 3 below. Stuff the inside of the circles with old plastic bags. Staple the openings closed, and staple the circles on top of each other.

Step 5: Paint the snowperson white, and let it dry. From brown construction paper, cut out "branches" for arms, and staple them to the body. Glue on black paper "coal" eyes and mouth and an orange paper "carrot" nose. Place an old hat on its head, and wind a scarf around its neck.

In the next section, get ready to shake a tail feather. Go to the next page to learn how to make dancing sugar plum fairies.

For more fun activities and crafts for kids, see:

Advertisement

Dancing Sugar Plum Fairies

Dancing Sugar Plum Fairies Christmas Craft for Kids
Dancing Sugar Plum Fairies Christmas Craft for Kids

Make your own tiny dancing sugar plum fairies for Christmas and watch them dance all by themselves!

What You'll Need:

Advertisement

Colored tissue paper

Scissors

Comb

Cut out tiny sugar plum fairy shapes from tissue paper -- use your imagination about how you think they look! Charge a comb with static electricity by running it through your hair or rubbing it against your clothing for a few minutes.

Lay the sugar plum fairies on a table. When the comb is held near the fairies, they will wiggle and move around. Do you know the tune to the "Nutcracker Suite"? Hum it for your fairies while they dance!

If you're tired from all of the dancing, the next project will help prepare you for a little R&R. On the next page, learn how to make sugar plum fairy pillowcases.

For more fun activities and crafts for kids, see:

Advertisement

Sugar Plum Fairy Pillowcases

These enchanting sugar plum fairy pillowcases will bring happy Christmas dreams while everyone sleeps.

What You'll Need:

Advertisement

White pillowcases

Cardboard the size of pillowcase

Pencil

Fabric paints

Paintbrushes

What does a sugar plum fairy look like? Is she wearing a long silver gown? A short blue tunic? Does she have wings or a wand? What color is her hair? Perhaps she is balancing a big sugar plum on the top of her head! However you want her to look, paint her in pretty colors so that any head resting on her will be full of sweet dreams.

Wash and dry a spare white pillowcase. Place a piece of cardboard inside so the paint won't bleed through. With a pencil, lightly draw a picture of a sugar plum fairy on the front of the pillowcase. When you finish, color in your outline with fabric paint. After the paint dries, you may want to turn your pillowcase over and paint another sugar plum fairy on the back -- for double the dreaming pleasure!

Hold onto your seat for the next project. On the next page, learn how to make "exploding" party favors.

For more fun activities and crafts for kids, see:

Advertisement

Exploding Party Favors

Exploding Party Favors Christmas Craft for Kids
Exploding Party Favors Christmas Craft for Kids

Play tug-of-war with these exploding party favors on Christmas, and watch them explode with delicious candy!

What You'll Need:

Advertisement

Gold and silver wrapping paper

Tape

Scissors

Ruler

Small wrapped candies

Colored ribbons

These party favors were popular in France before the mid-1800s! The size of the snapper you want to make will determine how big your paper should be and how much candy you will need. For starters, you might want to use a sheet of wrapping paper that is 6x10 inches.

Overlap the paper 1/2 inch on the long sides to form a tube, and tape the edges together. Put 12 to 15 candies into the middle of the tube. Twist the ends of the paper, about 3 inches from the end. Tie each twist with a piece of ribbon, making a bow with streamers.

Open each end of the paper so that it flares outward, and push ends together so the center puffs up. To make your snapper explode candy, hold one end while a friend holds the other. Tug and shake the snapper until the paper breaks.

In the next section, learn how to make cute little elf-friend pins in a few simple steps.

For more fun activities and crafts for kids, see:

Advertisement

Elf-Friend Pins

Do you know anyone who is nuts about Christmas elves? All of your friends will want an elf-friend when they see these elf-friend pins!

What You'll Need:

Advertisement

Walnut shells

Scrap fabric

Cotton

Rubber band

Glue

Small safety pin

Needle and thread

Paint

Paintbrushes

Yarn

Felt

Offer to crack some walnuts for your mom. Pick out the walnut shells that cracked neatly in half. Dig out the nut meat. Wrap a piece of cotton in a small square of fabric. Gather the edges and wrap with a rubber band to make a ball. The fabric and cotton ball should just fill the hollow space in the nutshell. Pour a puddle of glue into the nutshell.

Set the fabric ball in the glue, rubber band side down. When the glue is dry, stitch the back of a small safety pin to the fabric. You should be able to open and close the pin. Use paint and fine-tipped paintbrushes to paint an elf face on the front of the walnut. Glue on yarn or cotton for hair and beards. Cut out red or green felt elf hats, and glue them on.

Now that you have dancing fairies and elf-friends, it's time to make some things for the home. On the next page, learn how to make frankincense jars.

For more fun activities and crafts for kids, see:

Advertisement

Frankincense Jars

These frankincense jars will make your whole room smell sweet on Christmas, and they're pretty enough to present to a king!

What You'll Need:

Advertisement

Small jars (baby food jars are fine, but jars of all shapes are good)

Glue

Uncooked rice

Paintbrush

Fabric brush

Potpourri

Make Christmas stars or other shapes on your jar with glue. Stick rice to the glue. Let glue dry. Measure around the outside of your jar. Cut a piece of aluminum foil long enough to fit around your jar plus an overlap of 1/2 inch; there should also be a little extra at the top and bottom of the jar. Crush the foil into a ball, then smooth it out again on the tabletop.

Using the paintbrush, spread glue evenly on one side of the foil. Carefully place the jar on the edge of the foil. Roll the jar like a rolling pin, so that it wraps itself in foil. Carefully fold the top of the foil into the mouth of the jar, making sure it sticks in place. Fold the bottom of the foil under the jar.

Press gently around the jar with your fingers, making sure that the glue sticks everywhere. Tap the foil with the bristles of the fabric brush to bring out the texture of your rice pattern. Fill the jar with sweet potpourri.

If you want to give your frankincense jar to someone for a gift, you must wrap it first. In the next section, learn how to create a wrapping paper maker.

For more fun activities and crafts for kids, see:

Advertisement

Wrapping Paper Maker

Wrapping Paper Maker Christmas Craft for Kids
Wrapping Paper Maker Christmas Craft for Kids

Wrapping gifts for Christmas is fun, but creating your own paper with the wrapping paper maker is even more fun.

What You'll Need:

Advertisement

Thin cardboard

Ruler

Scissors

Rolling pin

Masking tape

Rubber weather stripping (from hardware store)

Craft glue

Tempera paints

Cookie sheet

Large pieces of white paper

Cut a piece of cardboard so that it is the same length as the rolling pin. Tape one end of the cardboard to the rolling pin, all the way across. Roll the rolling pin so that the cardboard wraps around it, making a tight cardboard cover. When you reach the end of the cardboard, tape it in place. (It may wrap around more than once.)

Cut 1-inch Christmas shapes, such as bells, stars, and angels, from the weather stripping. Coat the cardboard rolling pin cover with glue. This is easier if you set each handle on a thick cookbook, so that the rolling pin is hanging between the books.

Press the shapes in place, turning the rolling pin as you go, so that your pattern goes all the way around the rolling pin. Let the glue dry. Pour a thin coat of paint on the cookie sheet, roll your wrapping paper maker through it, then roll out a pattern on plain white paper.

Continue to the next page for even more wrapping fun. Learn how to make a gift-wrapped door.

For more fun activities and crafts for kids, see:

Advertisement

Gift-Wrapped Door

Gift-Wrapped Door Christmas Craft for Kids
Gift-Wrapped Door Christmas Craft for Kids

Make a gift-wrapped door for Christmas and turn your house into a big present!

What You'll Need:

Advertisement

Measuring tape

Wide colored ribbon

Scissors

Tape

One or several large bows

Christmas greenery

Cardboard

Marker

Hole punch

Yarn

Measure the height and width of your front door. Double the measurements and add 2 inches so you can wind the ribbon around to the inside of the door. Tie the ribbon around the door to look like a gift package, and tape the ends of the ribbon together. Glue one or more large bows onto the ribbon in the center of the door.

Add Christmas greenery around the bow(s) with tape. Cut a large gift tag shape out of cardboard, and a write a holiday message on it. Punch a hole at the top of the gift tag, and attach it to the ribbon with a colorful piece of yarn.

In the next section, learn how to create a 'Take-One' plate decoration for Christmas.

For more fun activities and crafts for kids, see:

Advertisement

Take-One Plate Decoration

Take-One Plate Decoration Christmas Craft for Kids.
Take-One Plate Decoration Christmas Craft for Kids.

The Take-One Plate Decoration is by far one of the prettiest decorations for Christmas and it makes a tasty welcome when hung on the front door of your house.

What You'll Need:

2 aluminum-foil pie plates

Heavy scissors

Colored tape

Glue or stapler

Hole punch

Ribbon

Christmas greenery

Candy canes

Licorice sticks

Pretzel rods

Ribbon

Construction paper

Markers

Ask an adult to help you cut one pie plate in half. Cover the cut edge with colored tape to make it smooth. Glue it onto the whole pie plate to make a pocket. Punch a hole at the top of the whole plate and thread it with ribbon to make a hanging loop. Fill the pocket with Christmas greenery, candy canes, licorice sticks, pretzel rods, and other candies.

Make a pretty label that says, "Take One." Glue it onto the front of the pocket. Hang the decoration on your front door so that guests will have a welcome treat before they even get inside the house! (Remember to refill the pocket as the treats start to run out.)

Go to the next page to learn how to make another pretty (and pleasing to the ears) Christmas creation -- water glass carols.

For more fun activities and crafts for kids, see:

Water Glass Carols

Kids can make colorful water glass carols for Christmas and serenade the family's party guests with some tinkly tunes!

What You'll Need:

8 water glasses

Food coloring

Teaspoons

Simple sheet music

The best sounds are made with the thinnest glass, but check with an adult to see which glasses you can use for this project. Do this inside a large plastic tub in case of breakage. Fill the first glass 1/8 full of water, the second glass 1/4 full, the third glass 3/8 full, and so on until the eighth glass is full. (You are adding 1/8 of a cup of water to each glass).

Use a teaspoon to tap on each glass. Add or pour out water to make the musical scale as you sing do, re, mi, fa, sol, la, ti, do. You can add a few drops of food coloring to each glass after your glasses are tuned. Practice tapping out songs such as "Silent Night," "Jingle Bells," and other Christmas favorites. Give a holiday concert for family and friends.

On the next page, learn how to make a Christmas pocket pixie to carry with you throughout the holidays.

For more fun activities and crafts for kids, see:

Christmas Pocket Pixie

Christmas Pocket Pixie Christmas Craft for Kids
Christmas Pocket Pixie Christmas Craft for Kids

Create a Christmas pocket pixie and everyone will ask, "Who's that peeking out of your pocket?"

What You'll Need:

Self-hardening clay

Large paper clip

Markers

Make a Pocket Pixie for everyone to wear at your next Christmas party. Roll a 1/2-inch ball of self-hardening clay to make the pixie's head. Press it onto one end of the paper clip. Roll a small cone shape out of clay and press it on top of the head to make the pixie's hat. Put a tiny clay ball on top of the cone to make the hat's pom-pom.

Color the hat and pom-pom with markers when the clay dries. Draw on a cheerful pixie face. Try to draw a different face on each pixie. Give one pixie big blue eyes, another a long pointy nose, another a missing tooth in his smile. You could write the name of each party guest along the front of each pixie's hat. Invite your guests to clip them onto their pockets or collars.

The page in this article will teach you how to make things that sparkle -- not for the Christmas tree -- but to wear! Go to the next page to learn how to make glittering gift jewelry.

For more fun activities and crafts for kids, see:

Glittering Gift Jewelry

Glittering Gift Jewelry Christmas Craft for Kids
Glittering Gift Jewelry Christmas Craft for Kids

Help someone sparkle this Christmas with beautiful homemade glittering gift jewelry.

What You'll Need:

Corrugated cardboard

Pencil

Scissors

String

Glue

Gold and silver foil

Flat-backed colored glass gems

Jewelry pin backings

Tape

Thin wire

Gold cord

Draw and cut circles, hearts, Christmas trees, and star shapes out of cardboard. Drizzle glue on the shapes, and lay string in tight spirals or circles on the glue. Let the glue dry for several hours. Cover each shape with silver or gold foil, and glue it down in the back. Rub the foil so the string pattern shows through.

Glue on jewels in attractive designs. If you are making pins, glue a pin backing onto the back of each shape. If you want to make a medallion, tape a loop of thin wire onto the back of the shape. Thread gold cord through the loop to make a necklace.

Settle in front of the Christmas tree because it's time to write a story. Continue to the next page to learn how to write Santa's Story.

For more fun activities and crafts for kids, see:

Santa's Story

Christmas crafts are fun, and so is writing Santa's Story! Invite a group of friends over to write a silly story about Santa.

What You'll Need:

Paper

Pencil

On the top of a piece of paper, write "On the night before Christmas, Santa ..." The first person adds a few sentences to the story about Santa. That person folds the paper over so that the words are hidden.

The story is passed to the next person, who continues the story without reading what the first person wrote. Continue folding, writing, and passing until everyone has had a chance. Then read the story aloud to hear about Santa's silly adventures.

Feeling like you're ready for more Christmas crafts? In the next section, learn how to make a 'Peek Inside' Christmas tree!

For more fun activities and crafts for kids, see:

Peek Inside Christmas Tree

Peek Inside Christmas Tree Christmas Craft for Kids
Peek Inside Christmas Tree Christmas Craft for Kids

This Peek Inside Christmas Tree has gifts inside instead of under!

What You'll Need:

Half-gallon milk carton,

Colored felt, glue,

Ribbons,

Thin cardboard,

Scissors,

Masking tape,

Gold foil,

Treats or small gifts for inside the tree base

Make the base of your tree from the bottom half of a milk carton. Glue squares of felt onto it, and trim the edges with ribbons. Cut 4 triangles from thin cardboard that fit over the base. Cover them with green felt. Attach the sides of the triangles, underneath, with masking tape.

Fold edges into a Christmas tree shape. This will be the lid for the base. Glue small colored felt circles on the tree to look like Christmas ornaments. Cut a star from cardboard, and cover it with gold foil. Glue the star to the top of your tree. Fill the base with treats or small gifts.

Get ready to switch on some fun! Continue to the next page to learn how to make a Santa Switchplate.

For more fun activities and crafts for kids, see:

Santa Switchplate

Santa Switchplate Christmas Craft for Kids
Santa Switchplate Christmas Craft for Kids

Do you know why kids like to make a Santa Switchplate for Christmas? Because Santa always shows up to switch on some fun!

What You'll Need:

Sturdy cardboard

Pencil

Scissors

Felt

Glue

Cotton balls

Screwdriver

Heavy-duty tape

Draw a jolly Santa on a piece of sturdy cardboard. Make your Santa at least 6 inches tall and about 4 inches wide. Have an adult remove the wall switchplate. Ask the adult to use it for a guide to mark off the hole for the light switch in the middle of Santa's belly. Have the adult replace the switchplate.

Cut out pieces of felt to glue onto your drawing. Make sure to leave the hole open for the light switch. Glue on cotton balls for Santa's beard and moustache. When your Santa is dry, have an adult tape him in place on your light switch. Every time you give Santa's tummy a tickle, the lights will turn on and off!

In the next section, learn how to create a colorful Christmas Tree Shirt.

For more fun activities and crafts for kids, see:

Christmas Tree Shirt

Make sure your white sweatshirt is clean, toasty and warm.
Make sure your white sweatshirtis clean, toasty and warm.

Ever wonder how the talented individuals at the Christmas shirt shop create those cute sweatshirts covered in Christmas trees, or sparkling snowflakes? Well, you can stop wondering -- the steps below will show you how it's done. Continue reading to learn how to make a Christmas Tree Shirt.

Note: Adult help is needed.

What You'll Need:

  • Pencil
  • Scissors
  • Christmas Tree Stencil
  • Felt: 6x8 inches green, brown scraps
  • 21-inch length flat white lace, 1/2 inch wide
  • Low-temperature glue gun and glue sticks
  • Faux gems: 16 assorted, 1 star
  • Repositionable glue
  • Paintbrush
  • White sweatshirt

Step 1: Using the stencil in the back of the book, trace and cut out the tree from the green felt. Cut a small tree trunk out of the brown felt.

This stencil will help to create the perfect Christmas tree.
This stencil will help to createthe perfect Christmas tree.

Step 2: For the tree garland, use the glue gun to attach one end of the lace to the top left of the tree. Drape the lace back and forth across the tree, folding over and gluing the lace each time it changes direction.

It may take some fancy hand work to arrange the tree garland, so take your time.
It may take some fancy hand work to arrange the tree garland, so take your time.

When needed, add a spot of glue to any curves to keep the lace flat against the felt. Use the glue gun to randomly attach the gems to the tree. Glue the star gem at the top. Glue the edge of the trunk under the bottom center of the tree so the tree overlaps the trunk about 1/2 inch.

You must allow the glue to dry for 24 hours before moving to the finale.
You must allow the glue to dry for24 hours before moving to the finale.

Step 3: Turn the tree over and apply 2 or 3 coats of the repositionable glue according to the manufacturer's instructions. Let the glue dry for 24 hours, then attach the tree to the front of the sweatshirt. Remove the tree before washing.

Your Christmas tree shirt is ready to wear!
Your Christmas tree shirt is ready to wear!

Try This!

Don't want a Christmas tree shirt? No problem! Just make a different shape out of felt and follow the instructions above to attach it to your sweatshirt.

Ready to make a new friend? Continue to the next section to learn how to make a snow buddy.

For more fun activities and crafts for kids, see:

Snow Buddy Pencil Topper

Using the correct colors for your Snow Buddy Pencil Topper is essential to creating the perfect piece of winter art.
Using the correct colors for your Snow BuddyPencil Topper is essential to creating theperfect piece of winter art.

For Christmas, kids can transform an ordinary pencil into a Snow Buddy Pencil Topper by following the simple steps below.

What You'll Need:

  • Air-dry paper clay
  • Ruler
  • Pencil
  • Round wood toothpicks
  • Acrylic paint: black, green, red, orange
  • Small paintbrushes
  • Ball-headed pin
  • Craft glue
  • 1/4x10 inches blue felt

Step 1: To make the body of the snow buddy, roll a 1-inch ball of clay. Insert the end of the pencil halfway into the body. Break a wood toothpick in half, and insert half of it into the center top of the body.

Make sure the body of your snow buddy is nice and round.
Make sure the body of yoursnow buddy is nice and round.

Step 2: Make the head by rolling a 7/8-inch ball of clay. Insert this into the toothpick on top of the snow buddy's body. Slightly flatten the top of the

head.

A much smaller head will make the snow buddy body look that much bigger.
A much smaller head will make thesnow buddy body look that much bigger.

Step 3: To make the hat, flatten a 5/8-inch ball of clay into a 1-1/8-inch circle. Roll a 7/8-inch ball, and slightly flatten the top and bottom of it (the sides should stay rounded). Place the flattened ball on the brim to complete the hat.

No snow buddy would be complete without a hat!
No snow buddy would be complete without a hat!

Step 4: Flatten a 2-inch ball of clay, and cut out 2 holly leaves with a toothpick. Make lines in the center of the leaves with the end of the toothpick. Roll a small ball of clay, then roll a 1/8-inch ball into a carrot shape. Let the body, hat, leaves, small ball, and carrot shape dry for 24 hours.

It takes a steady hand to create small shapes from a ball of clay.
It takes a steady hand to createsmall shapes from a ball of clay.

Step 5: When the pieces have dried, paint the hat black, the holly leaves green, the small ball red, and the carrot nose orange. Use the ball-head of the pin and the black paint to dot eyes and a mouth on the snow buddy's face. Let the paint dry completely.

Use the rich black paint for your snow buddy hat.
Use the rich black paint foryour snow buddy hat.

Step 6: Glue the holly leaves and the red ball to the top of the hat. Glue the hat to the top of the snow buddy's head and the carrot nose to the snow buddy's face. Tie the piece of blue felt around the snow buddy's neck, and glue the ends down.

Your snow buddy pencil topper is ready to roll!
Your snow buddy pencil topper is ready to roll!

On the next page, learn how to create some body jewelry that will be music to your ears. Continue reading to make your very own band jingle bells.

For more fun activities and crafts for kids, see:

Band: Jingle Bells

Turn your body into a musical instrument this Christmas with band jingle bells you can wear as a bracelet!

What You'll Need:

16 inches of grosgrain ribbon or bias tape

6 jingle bells

Blunt scissors

Needle and thread

2 sets of snaps

Cut the ribbon or bias tape in half. Sew on 3 jingle bells, evenly spaced apart, on 1 piece of ribbon or bias tape. Sew a snap on each end. Snap the ends together around your wrist to form a jingle bell bracelet.

Use the other piece of ribbon to make a second bracelet. Once you put the bracelets on, shake your arms to make some music. If you want, make jingle bell bracelets for your ankles, too. Listen to them jingle when you march with the band.

Would you like to surprise your family and friends this Christmas? Continue to the next section to learn how to make a pop-up holiday card.

For more fun activities and crafts for kids, see:

Pop-Up Holiday Card

Sturdy construction paper is the best type of paper to use for your pop-up holiday card.
Sturdy construction paper is thebest type of paper to use foryour pop-up holiday card.

Nothing says "You're special" this Christmas better than a pop-up holiday card with wishes from the heart -- especially since the "pop-up" is always a delightful surprise!

What You'll Need:

Construction paper

Ruler

Pencil

Blunt scissors

Craft glue

Markers

Step 1: Fold a piece of construction paper in half, making a strong crease. Draw half of a heart shape at the fold. Halfway down the heart shape, make 2 pencil marks about 1 inch apart.

Step 2: Cut from the top of the heart to the top mark. Then cut from the bottom of the heart to the bottom mark.

Use sharp scissors to cut the construction paper.
Use sharp scissors to cutthe construction paper.

Step 3: Fold the cut flap back and forth several times to crease it well. Bring the flap back to center. Unfold the page almost completely, and gently push the flap through to the other side. You should have a heart that pops out of the paper.

Once your card is complete, don't forget to add your very special message.
Once your card is complete,don't forget to add yourvery special message.

Step 4: To make a pop-up holiday card, fold another piece of construction paper in half. Trim the pop-up piece of paper so that it is slightly smaller than the folded construction paper.

Glue the back of the pop-up paper to the inside of the larger paper. Decorate the front of your greeting card, and write a Christmas message inside.

Now that you've completed your pop-up holiday card, the next project will be a piece of cake. Continue to the next page to learn how to create curly paper art.

For more fun activities and crafts for kids, see:

Curly Paper Art

You can display your curly paper art just about anywhere in your home this Christmas.
You can display your curly paper art just about anywhere in your home this Christmas.

You can use curly paper art this Christmas to decorate just about anything, but it looks especially elegant hanging on a Christmas tree.

What You'll Need:

Construction paper

Scissors

Transparent tape

To make a curly paper ornament, cut two 10x1-inch strips and two 9x1-inch strips from a piece of construction paper.

Tape all 4 strips together at the top and the bottom, with the 2 shorter strips inside the 2 longer strips. Next, cut two 4x1-inch strips of paper, and tape the ends of each one together to make 2 rings.

Tape both rings in place between the 2 middle strips of paper. Cut three 3x1-inch strips of paper, fan fold them, and tape them in place between the 4 longest strips of paper.

Next, cut three 1-inch-wide strips of paper between 4 and 6 inches long. Curl these strips over the edge of a closed pair of scissors, then tape these curls to the bottom of the ornament.

To make a hanger for the ornament, cut a 5x1-inch strip of paper and make a loop out of it, then tape it to the top of the ornament. Once you have perfected this technique, feel free to experiment with other designs and colors.

In the next section, push your art skills to the limit. Learn how to make a soft reindeer toy.

For more fun activities and crafts for kids, see:

Soft Reindeer Toy

Make sure the sock is strong enough to hold the stuffing materials.
Make sure the sock isstrong enough to holdthe stuffing materials.

A soft reindeer toy makes a cuddly Christmas gift for your favorite reindeer-lover.

What You'll Need:

Heavy, soft brown knee sock

Cotton balls, batting, or foam

Small jingle bells

Pencil

Scraps of brown, black, pink, and white felt

Scissors

Thin cardboard

Craft glue

Ribbon

Stuff an old sock with cotton or foam and several jingle bells until it is full. It should be loose enough so that the bells have room to move around.

Draw and cut out 4 antler shapes from brown felt and 2 antlers from thin cardboard. Glue the felt antlers to both sides of the thin cardboard, then glue the antlers to the reindeer's head.

Next, draw and cut out eyes, nose, and a mouth from scraps of black, white, and pink felt. Glue them onto the face. As a finishing touch, tie a pretty ribbon around the reindeer's neck.

Continue to the next and final page of this article to learn how to create your very own St. Nick storybook.

For more fun activities and crafts for kids, see:

St. Nick Storybook

The more even the pages are, the nicer your book will look!
The more even the pages are,the nicer your book will look!

For Christmas, make your very own St. Nick Storybook. You can even write about friends and family in your story about St. Nick!

What You'll Need:

Construction paper

Pencil

Ruler

Scissors

Stapler

Thin cardboard

Colored tape

Markers

To make a homemade book, measure and cut 6 to 10 pieces of light-colored construction paper into 8x6-inch rectangles. Fold the sheets in half.

Staple the sheets together in the fold. Cut out 2 pieces of cardboard, 4x3 inches each, for the front and back covers. Use a strip of colored tape for the spine of the book.

Make sure all staples are securely in place.
Make sure all staples are securely in place.

Place the tape sticky side up, and press the cardboard covers down on it, leaving a gap for the pages of the book. Then open the stapled pages flat on top of the covers, and press them onto the tape. Add another thin strip of tape down the center fold of the pages, and press the tape around to the spine to fasten the pages.

Congratulations! You're finished making your special storybook.
Congratulations! You're finishedmaking your special storybook.

You are ready to write the story of St. Nick! Use real places and people in the words and illustrations. Decorate the cover, and make up a title for your story. Read it at a holiday party, and watch the happy faces of the audience as they find out they are characters in a book!

Learn how to make a festive tree decoration in our next project.

For more fun activities and crafts for kids, see:

Tubular Tree

Tubular Tree
Tubular Tree

Tissue paper and tubes make a totally terrific tubular tree.

What You'll Need:

Paper towel tube

Green acrylic paint

Red satin cord, 12 inches

2 sheets green tissue paper

Sequins

Ruler

Pencil

Craft knife

Paintbrush

Paper punch

Craft glue

Clothespins

Scissors

Note: Adult help needed.

  1. Measure and mark six one-inch rings on a paper towel tube. Help your kids cut them apart using a craft knife. Paint each ring green; let dry.
  2. Punch a hole in the side of one ring. Push both ends of the satin cord through this hole, and tie the ends together inside the ring to make a loop for hanging.
  3. Keeping this ring at the top with the loop pointing up, glue all of the rings together in a pyramid shape. (Use clothespins to hold them in place until the glue sets.)
  4. Cut tissue paper into six 8-inch squares. Crumple each piece into a ball, and stuff one into each section, gluing in place around the edges. Glue sequins all over to decorate.
  5. Make a six-ring ornament like this one, or add more rows to make a shiny wall hanging for the holidays.

For more fun activities and crafts for kids, see:

ABOUT THE CRAFT DESIGNERSThe following crafts were designed by Lisa Lerner and Kersten Hamilton:

Christmas Card Panorama

Indoor Snowperson

Dancing Sugar Plum Fairies

"Exploding" Party Favors

Elf-Friend Pins

Frankincense Jars

Wrapping Paper Maker

Gift-Wrapped Door

Take-One Plate Decoration

Water Glass Carols

Christmas Pocket Pixie

Glittering Gift Jewelry

Santa's Story

Peek Inside Christmas Tree

Santa Switchplate

People > Christmas > Christmas Stories: 'A Christmas Carol'
People > Christmas > How Christmas Works
People > Christmas > Why Do Christmas Carolers Walk Around the Neighborhood Singing?
People > Christmas > Why Is Everyone Dreaming of a White Christmas?
People > Christmas > Christmas Pictures
People > Christmas > Christmas Trivia
People > Christmas > Christmas Songs Overview
People > Christmas > How Christmas Trees Work
People > Christmas > How Christmas Lights Work
People > Christmas > What Does the Poinsettia Have to Do With Christmas?
People > Christmas > Christmas Game: Find Christmas Carols
People > Christmas > What Are the 12 Days of Christmas?
People > Christmas > Christmas Tree Pictures
People > Christmas > 10 Myths About Christmas
People > Christmas > 5 Tips for Properly Storing Christmas Decorations
People > Cultural Traditions > Black Pete â Dutch Blackface Christmas Tradition
People > Christmas > How to Start a Christmas Tradition
People > Christmas > Christmas Traditions Around the World Overview
People > Christmas > 5 Fun Facts About the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree
People > Christmas > Don't Buy a Christmas Tree! Rent One Instead
People > Christmas > The Cozy Icelandic Christmas Tradition You'll Want to Steal
People > Christmas > The Story Behind Those Christmas Carols You Can't Stop Singing
People > Christmas > 10 Worst Things Ever to Happen at Christmas
People > Christmas > Ridiculous History: When the Puritans Said 'Bah Humbug' to Christmas in America
People > Christmas > Why Do We Decorate With Holly at Christmas?
Lifestyle > Holiday Crafts > Christmas Activities for Kids
Lifestyle > Family Activities > Christmas Games: Find Christmas Angels
Lifestyle > Holiday Crafts > Christmas Food Crafts
Lifestyle > Holiday Crafts > Christmas Crafts for Kids
Lifestyle > Recycled Crafts > Top 10 Christmas Decorations Made with Recycled Materials
Lifestyle > Family Activities > Christmas Games: Find the Night Before Christmas
Lifestyle > Holiday Crafts > Christmas Ornaments and Decoration Crafts
Lifestyle > Recycled Crafts > Top 5 Things around the House to Make an Original Christmas Ornament
Lifestyle > Family Activities > Christmas Games: Find the Twelve Days of Christmas
Lifestyle > Event Planning > How to Host a Christmas Light Contest
Lifestyle > Holiday Crafts > 5 Christmas Crafts for Kids to Make
Lifestyle > Holiday Crafts > How to Make a Christmas Gift Basket
Lifestyle > Event Planning > 10 Tips for Hosting an Elegant Christmas Party
Lifestyle > Fashion Trends & Looks > 5 Things Not to Wear to the Office Christmas Party
Lifestyle > Family Activities > Christmas Games: Find the Nutcracker
Lifestyle > Family Activities > Christmas Games: Find Santa Claus
History > Historical Events > What was the Christmas Truce?
Home > House Plants > Christmas Kalanchoe: A Portrait of a House Plant
Home > House Plants > Christmas Cactus: A Profile of a House Plant
Home > Seasonal Decor > 5 Christmas Ornaments You Can Make Yourself
Home > Seasonal Decor > Christmas Bathroom Decorations Pictures
Home > Home Repairs > Repair Your Christmas Lights
Home > Seasonal Decor > Top 5 Modern Christmas Decorating Ideas
Home > Seasonal Decor > 5 DIY Christmas Bathroom Decorations
Home > Seasonal Decor > How to Use Christmas Fragrances in Your Decorations
Home > Perennial Gardens > Christmas Rose, Lenten Rose, Hellebore: Perennial Flower
Home > Trees, Shrubs & Vines > How Do Christmas Trees Get Their Shape?
Home > Seasonal Decor > Christmas Decorations from Around the World
Home > Seasonal Decor > How to Plan a Christmas Party
Home > Seasonal Decor > How to Decorate a Living Room for Christmas
Home > Seasonal Decor > How to Make Christmas Ornaments Out of Paper
Home > Seasonal Decor > How do proximity-type Christmas-light testers work?
Recipes > Christmas Menus > Christmas Cookies 101
Recipes > Christmas Menus > Christmas Cooking Questions
Recipes > Christmas Menus > 5 Classic Christmas Cocktails
Recipes > Christmas Menus > Wholesome Christmas Treats 101
Recipes > Christmas Menus > 5 Classic Christmas Desserts
Money > Volunteer Opportunities > Volunteering on Christmas
Entertainment > TV Shows > How Baseball Great Willie Mays Became the Catalyst for 'A Charlie Brown Christmas'
Entertainment > Memorable Movies > Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model BB gun
Auto > Accidents & Hazardous Conditions > How to Safely Transport Your Christmas Tree Home
Animals > Hoofed Mammals > Elephants Eat Leftover Christmas Trees
Electronics > Future Tech > World's First AI-generated Christmas Song Is the Stuff of Nightmares
Citation