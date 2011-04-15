How to Make Cheap Vampire Fangs

According to folklore, vampires are corpses that rise at night to drink the blood of the living. They dig holes in the flesh with their two long, pointy, canine teeth that resemble fangs, and proceed to drink the blood. Dracula is the most famous vampire. On Halloween kids like to wear a Dracula costume, and need fangs to complete the look. Follow these instructions and your kids will have the best fangs on the block.

Materials needed:

Alginate, a derivative of marine algae used in molding and casting. Alginate can be bought in any craft store.

Aluminum foil

Plaster of Paris

Here's what to do.

Cut a piece of aluminum foil the length of your top teeth and about two inches (5 centimeters) wide, and shape it into a U-shape. Put the foil in your mouth. Push it and fold it around your top teeth, to form a tray the shape of your top teeth. Make sure you press it in all over very well. Remove the foil from your mouth. Mix a tablespoon of alginate with water, following the instructions on the box. Pour the alginate mixture into the foil tray. It should be about two-thirds full. Push the tray over your teeth and gently bite down all around. The alginate mixture should get all over your teeth. Wait a few minutes for the alginate to set. Remove the foil from your mouth and rinse out your mouth. Carefully remove the aluminum foil from the alginate mold. Shape the canine teeth into fangs, by extending them and making them pointy and sharp. Do this while the alginate mold is still a bit soft. You may need to add a bit more alginate mixture. Mix the plaster of Paris with water in a bowl, according to the instructions on the box. Fill the alginate mold with the plaster of Paris. Shake it to make sure the plaster is all over and there are no air pockets. Let the plaster dry. Remove the solidified plaster and very carefully pull out the alginate mold. You now have an exact copy of your teeth with fangs, which you can put into your mouth for the vampire look.

