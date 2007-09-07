Easter crafts for kids bring a dash of creativity to the celebration. Get ready for some craft projects that will have you decorating eggs, crafting cute little Easter critters, and playing Easter games.
In this article, you'll find clear instructions for Easter craft projects both adults and children will enjoy -- both the making and the finished works of art!
Kids will enjoy watching the sprouts grow in this easy and fun garden. And they can design it and "plant" it themselves.
Don't throw away those shells after you've eaten your Easter eggs. Instead, use them for this fun craft project.
Let the kids use up that Easter candy energy, while you burn off those Easter dinner calories with this very silly game.
Make these cute Easter chicks once you've opened all your plastic eggs. They're so cute, you'll want to keep them around all year long!
This Easter craft project combines sewing with other craft techniques to make a fun Easter toy.
Send the kids outside to gather the twigs to make these pretty baskets for Easter.
Make this pretty little quilt to cover an Easter bunny toy with or to hang on your wall in celebration of spring.
This decoration would make a great gift for any green thumb you know, and they might even keep it on display past the Easter season!
Here's another fun bunny your kids will like to make for Easter -- what kid doesn't like to make paper springs?
Make a batch of these baskets to decorate an elegant table for Easter dinner, or use them as a way to present special Easter treats.
Bring the outdoors in and celebrate Easter with these pretty place mats using dried pressed spring flowers.
Here's an Easter craft project that is simple enough for most kids. Check out our easy instructions.
Have your older kids make these pretty baskets for the Easter holiday. They can decorate the dinner table with them, but they'll want to decorate their rooms with them afterwards.
Put treats and other Easter surprised in this whimsical Easter bag.
All the colors of spring appear in this gorgeous and easy-to-make stained glass project.
