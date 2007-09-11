Martin Luther King Jr. Day Activities

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is celebrated each year on the third Monday in January. The holiday is observed as a day of remembrance for Dr. King's good works. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a Baptist minister and one of the most influential leaders in the American civil rights movement in the 1960s.

Dr. King's message of racial equality was not always well accepted by all Americans. Even so, he preached to his followers to embrace nonviolence and to use peaceful demonstration as a way to make positive change. His most famous speech repeated the line, "I have a dream!"

In this article you'll find ideas for activities for kids that help to honor the memory of Martin Luther King Jr. These fun games and craft projects are simple ways to keep Dr. King's dream alive. Check out the following pages for some great suggestions.

Freedom March Game

Create your own board game as you learn important facts about Dr. King's life.

Paper Peace Doves

Doves symbolize peace. Now you can make your own doves out of paper. Let peace fly!

'I Have a Dream' Scroll

Dr. King had a dream. Share your own dreams for the future on this easy-to-make scroll.

Martin Luther King Jr. had many doors closed to him in his life, but he helped open many others. Walk along on his "Freedom March" as you play a board game in the next section.

