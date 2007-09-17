Epiphany Activities

Twelve days after Christmas, many Christian religions celebrate the feast day of the Epiphany -- the observance of God's appearance in human form. In this article, you'll find special ways to observe this holy day with unique Epiphany activities.

In this article, find step-by-step instructions on Epiphany activities that help you learn more about the holiday and its meaning.

Welcome Magi Sign

Create a beautiful welcome sign for the Magi. Decorate your sign with special details to make it personal.

Star Trivet

Keep a guiding star in your kitchen every day with a star trivet fashioned after the star that guided the Magi through the night.

Three Tiny Kings

Create small statues of the Three Kinds and decorate them for a beautiful Epiphany display.

Enjoy one last celebration of the holidays with the feast day of the Epiphany. Get started on your Epiphany activities with a creative welcome sign for the Magi so they don't miss a visit to your home.

Welcome Magi Sign

In Germany, Christians create welcome signs for the proverbial visit of the Magi. Create a Welcome Magi sign that will make them notice your door.

What You'll Need:

Cardboard

Scissors

Glue

Glitter

Markers

Crayons or paints

Foil

Ribbon

Tape

It is a custom in Germany to make a welcome sign with the names of the Magi: Caspar, Melchior, and Balthazar. (These are the names that have come down through tradition; we don't really know the names of the Magi, or even if there were three.)

Cut out a square of cardboard for the sign. Decorate the sign with markers, crayons, or paint, and by drizzling glue and sprinkling the glue with glitter.

You can also write the names of the Magi using this glue-and-glitter method. Cut out shiny stars from foil, and glue them on the sign.

Glue the ends of ribbons to the back of the sign so that the ribbons stream out from the bottom of the sign.

Tape a loop of ribbon on the back of the sign for hanging. Place the sign on your front door. Some people believe that this sign also protects the house from floods and fire.

The star is an important symbol during the Epiphany because it became the guiding light for the Magi on their journey to the baby Jesus. Learn how to make a star trivet to keep a guiding light in your home.

Star Trivet

Make a star trivet reminiscent of the star that guided the Magi to Bethlehem where Jesus was born. Useful throughout the year, a star trivet is an Epiphany activity for kids with crafting skills.

What You'll Need:

Corrugated cardboard

Pencil

Scissors

Paintbrush

Glue

Silver foil

Many metal soda bottle caps

Silver paint

The three Magi were guided by a star. Keep a guiding star in your kitchen all year 'round.

Cut a large star from cardboard. Paint the star with a thin layer of glue, and wrap it with foil until it is entirely covered.

Glue bottle caps in rows, with the flat side up, to the front of the star. When the glue has dried, paint the bottle caps silver. The star trivet also makes a nice decoration when you are not using it.

Mini versions of the three kings can be a fun activity to make during the Epiphany. Learn how you can create these special finger puppets for your Epiphany celebration.

Three Tiny Kings

Make your own Wise Men "statues" for your Epiphany celebrations. These three tiny kings are no bigger than a thumb!

What You'll Need:

Three empty nail polish bottles with tops

Felt scraps in assorted colors

Glue

Scissors

Ribbons and trim scraps

Cotton balls

Gold paint

Paintbrush

Fine-tipped markers

See if you can find three different nail polish bottles to make your kings. Make sure they are either empty or that no one will mind if they are turned into little kings!

Glue layers of felt onto the body of each bottle to make the kings' robes. Use different colors for each king. Glue ribbons and other trim to the robes to make each one fancy.

Pull a thin strip of cotton from a cotton ball, and glue it to the top of the robe to make a fur collar for each king. Paint each bottle top with gold paint.

Let paint dry. Cut a small circle of felt to make a face for each king. Draw eyes, nose, mouth, and hair with markers. Glue each face to the bottle, above the fur collar. Try to make each king look wise!

