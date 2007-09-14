Celebrate with Cinco de Mayo crafts for kids. In Spanish, Cinco de Mayo means "the fifth of May." It was on this day in 1862 that a badly outnumbered Mexican army defeated the well-equipped invading French army. Now, May 5 is a holiday in Mexico.

It's easy to prepare for a Cinco de Mayo celebration with the craft projects in this article. Use our easy instructions to create these fun Cinco de Mayo activities and decorations.

Advertisement

Magnets de Mayo

Make these pretty little magnets to decorate your kitchen for the holiday or to give as gifts.

Mock Silver Jewelry

Let your kids dress up for Cinco de Mayo in this pretty play jewelry they can make themselves out of pasta.

Maraca Mania

Paper Bag Maracas

Shake it up, baby! Make these festive maracas for your Cinco de Mayo celebration.

Balloon Piñata

Bring a special, traditional touch to your Cinco de Mayo by making and decorating a piñata and then playing a piñata game.

Cinco de Mayo Flowers

Celebrate spring and Cinco de Mayo by making these pretty tissue paper flowers and using them for festive decorations.

For more fun activities and crafts for kids, see: