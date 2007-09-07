Making your own Christmas ornaments and decoration crafts is an excellent way to celebrate the joy of the holidays. Not only is creating your own holiday crafts inexpensive, but it's a great way to personalize the holiday with unique, heartwarming objects you'll treasure for years to come.

Crafting your own holiday decorations is an activity that can be enjoyed by all ages and generations. They are perfect gifts to show the special people in your life how much you care and are sure to be in your family for generations to come.

Advertisement

In this article you'll learn about a variety of craft projects that the whole family can do together to celebrate the Christmas season.

Clove and Citrus Pomanders

These fragrant holiday decorations evoke memories of Christmases past.

Silver Bell Ornaments

It's Christmastime in the city, so get into the spirit by crafting charming sliver bell ornaments.

Stringy Snowperson Sculpture

Not only will you stay warm and cozy while making this adorable snowman, but he'll be around for years to come.

Super Snowman Magnet

Kids will love creating super snowman magnets as they get into the holiday spirit.

International Christmas Ornaments

Add sparkle -- and a charming touch -- to your Christmas tree with international Christmas ornaments.

Pom Reindeer Magnet

Pom reindeer magnets are adorable and easy to make.

Sensational Spiral Ornament

Add a whimsical touch to your Christmas tree with a sensational spiral ornament.

Stick Wreath

This lovely wreath makes a perfect holiday hostess gift.

Punch-Out Angels

Create beautiful symbols of the holiday season in just a few easy steps.

Wire Santa

Spread some Christmas cheer with a jolly old soul.

Pomander Balls

Pomander apple- and spice-scented decorations simply smell like Christmas.

Willow Wreaths

Welcome holiday guests with a beautiful willow wreath on your front door.

Straw Star

Use ordinary drinking straws to create dazzling holiday decorations.

Christmas Pomander

The wonderful scent of this pomander will put you in the holiday mood in no time.

Doily Angel

A doily angel makes a precious tree-topper to be treasured for years to come.

Milk Bottle Snowman

Parents and children can create special holiday memories by making a lovable milk bottle snowman together.

Wintertime Trivets

These trivets will look festive on your holiday table this winter.

Christmas Wreath

Christmas Tree

Put a Christmas tree in every room of your house this winter with this fun and easy craft.

Angel Doll

Bless your house by making and displaying these pretty angel dolls.

Sassy Snowman

No snow this winter? Don't worry -- with this craft you can still make a snowman.

Christmas Wreath Wall Basket

This wall basket is the perfect place to store your holiday greeting cards.

Sensational Spiral Snowman

Here's a whimsical snowman that will surely bring cheer to your house this holiday season.

Pine Cone Wreath

Mother Nature can help you celebrate holidays with this holiday craft.

Christmas Window Decorations

Show your whole neighborhood your Christmas spirit with these window decorations.

Get your holiday crafting off to a sweet-smelling start -- see our easy instructions for making fruity clove and citrus pomanders.

For more fun holiday craft ideas and activities for kids, see: