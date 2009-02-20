How to Draw a Cartoon Soldier in 5 Steps

" " Army Image Gallery Learn how to draw a cartoon soldier with our step-by-step instructions. See more Army pictures. Publications International, Ltd.

From Beetle Bailey to G.I. Joe,­ American cartoon soldiers have been around for decades­. If you would like to learn how to draw these famous cartoon soldiers, practice drawing a cartoon soldier with our easy instructions first. Before you know it, you'll be drawing these popular cartoon soldiers on your own.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above cartoon soldier. You can draw this cartoon soldier freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.