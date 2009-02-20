How to Draw a Cowboy in 5 Steps

" " With lasso in hand, this cowboy is at home on the range. Check out this article to learn how to draw this cowboy in just five easy steps. ­Publications International, Ltd.

With a hat on his head and lasso in his hand, this cowboy is happiest on the range. If you love Western movies, cowboys, the Old West, or any of the above, you'll love learning how to draw this rugged cowboy.­

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above cowboy. Either draw the picture freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in black. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

