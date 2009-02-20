How to Draw a Man in a Bomber Jacket in 5 Steps

Learn how to draw a man in a bomber jacket with clear step-by-step instructions.
Publications International, Ltd.

A bomber jacket and sunglasses has been the epitome of a cool look for decades. With a classic bomber jacket and aviator shades, this man can fit right in to any scene from the 1950s to today!

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the man in a bomber jacket above. Either draw the picture freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in black. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Contents
  1. 1: Sketch the Body
  2. 2: Add Shaping
  3. 3: Draw the Face and Clothing
  4. 4: Add Details
  5. 5: Add Shading

1: Sketch the Body

Sketch an oval for the head. Divide the oval into uneven left and right halves with a vertical line to determine the center of the face. Separate the oval into upper and lower halves with a horizontal line to show the position of the tops of the eyes.

Sketch a horizontal line for the hairline about one-sixth of the way down from the top of the oval. Divide the area below that into three equal parts. The first line below the hairline is for the eyebrows, and the next line shows the location of the tip of the nose. The ears lie between the eyebrows and the nose.

Divide the area below the nose into three more equal parts. The line below the nose is for the mouth opening, and the next line is for the lower lip.

Draw a curved line under the head to show the shape of the neck and backbone. Use rectangles for the chest and hip areas. Add a line between the two rectangles for the waist. Form the arms with curved tube shapes. Use ovals to shape the shoulders. Draw odd-shaped rectangles for the hands. Sketch odd-shaped U-figures for the legs.

2: Add Shaping

Shape the hairline with a slightly curved line at the top of the head and two curved lines at each side as shown. Draw the ears with oval shapes. Establish the jawline with a U-shaped figure. Extend long curved lines from the jawline to shape the shoulders and arms.

Use two slightly curved lines for the sides of the jacket. Sketch straight lines to shape the slacks.

3: Draw the Face and Clothing

Use squiggles to shape the hair. Draw two ovals over the eyes and connect them to form the sunglasses. Use odd-shaped triangles to shape the collar of the jacket and the collar of the shirt. Extend a line from the collar of the shirt to the waist to show the opening.

Add another straight horizontal line below the waist to form the belt. Use E-shapes to draw the fingers. Add a few straight lines in the jacket and slacks to show wrinkles.

4: Add Details

­ Draw in a short straight line from the glasses to the left ear. Use triangles to shape the jacket and shirt collars. Add short lines beneath the shoulders and on the right side of the jacket opening for seams.

Sketch many straight and curved lines to the sleeves, slacks, and shirt to establish wrinkles. Use rectangles to draw pockets for the jacket and slacks. Draw a small oval and a small rectangle on the belt to shape the buckle. Use three straight lines to show the zipper area.

5: Add Shading

­ Add hair with curly lines. Shade in the lenses of the sunglasses. Draw in round buttons on the shirt. Show shading in the jacket with thick black lines as shown. Add many squiggles to the jacket to show wrinkles. Outline the pockets on the jacket to give them finishing touches. Add ribbing to the bottom of the jacket and the sleeves with short straight lines.

You did it! The man in the bomber jacket is the very picture of casual cool. But if you're looking for something a little less laid back, see the next section to learn how to draw a rock star.

