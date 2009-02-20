How to Draw a Man in a Bomber Jacket in 5 Steps

" " Learn how to draw a man in a bomber jacket with clear step-by-step instructions. Publications International, Ltd.

A bomber jacket and sunglasses has been the epitome of a cool look for decades. With a classic bomber jacket and aviator shades, this man can fit right in to any scene from the 1950s to today!

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the man in a bomber jacket above. Either draw the picture freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Advertisement

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in black. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.