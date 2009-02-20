How to Draw a Ranch House in 5 Steps

Home Design Pictures Learn how to draw this ranch house in a few simple steps. See more pictures of home design.
Home Design Pictures Learn how to draw this ranch house in a few simple steps. See more pictures of home design.
Publications International, Ltd.

This simple a­nd pretty ranch house is a classic American home. By using the rules of ­perspective and vanishing point, you can easily learn how to draw this ranch house.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this ranch house. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Advertisement

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. 

Contents
  1. 1. Perspective Lines
  2. 2. Sketch the Structure
  3. 3. Doors and Windows
  4. 4. Siding
  5. 5. Final Details

1. Perspective Lines

Draw the basic structure of the ranch house using the rules on perspectiv and vanishing points. Sketch an X from corner to corner of the middle and right-hand vertical lines. Draw a vertical line up through the center to show where the top of the roof will be. Connect the top of this line with the left point to establish the top of the roof.

Use two diagonal lines to connect the roof line with the side of the house. Draw a diagonal line to connect the top of the roof with the side of the house. Use the rules on drawing lines that are parallel to the base of the building for the foundation. Draw another set of lines around the bottom of the roof. 

Advertisement

2. Sketch the Structure

Establish the location of the chimney using the rules on vanishing points. Outline the windows, garage door, and entrance door using the rules on drawing lines that are parallel to the basic structure. Sketch two windows on the front of the house and two on the side of the house. 

Advertisement

3. Doors and Windows

Use intersecting vertical and horizontal lines to detail the windows. Establish the garage door with vertical and horizontal lines. Detail the entrance door with five rectangles. Add the stairs with rectangles and straight lines. Form the bushes with curly lines. Add a front light to the house as shown. 

Advertisement

4. Siding

U­sing the rules on vanishing points, draw evenly spaced lines all around the front and side of th­e house. Sketch a diagonal line on the underside of the roof on the right side. Add a dot and a short curved line for the garage openers and straight lines for the driveway. Draw a broken line under the shrubs to show the ground. 

Advertisement

5. Final Details

Use vertical and horizontal lines to finish the chimney. Detail the roof with straight lines. Draw the shutters with horizontal lines. Add a doorknob to the entrance door. Finish the shrubs with squiggles.

Your drawing is finished! Even if you don't get it right the first time, keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing. The two-story brick house in our next section boasts a detailed brick exterior. Learn how to draw a two-story brick house in just five steps in the next section.

Advertisement

Citation

Featured

Advertisement

Loading...