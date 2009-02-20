How to Draw a Log Cabin in 4 Steps

Home Design Image Gallery Learn how to draw this log cabin in a few easy steps. See more pictures of home design.
Publications International, Ltd.

This warm and cozy log cabin would look right at home in the woods. By using the rules­ of perspective and van­ishing point, you can easily learn how to draw this log cabin.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this log cabin. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. 

Contents
  1. 1. Perspective Lines
  2. 2. Doors and Windows
  3. 3. Draw the Logs
  4. 4. Shading

1. Perspective Lines

Draw the basic structure of the log cabin using the rules on perspective and vanishing points. Sketch an X from corner to corner of the center and right-hand vertical lines. Draw a vertical line up through the center to show where the top of the roof will be.

Connect the top of this line with the left point to establish the roof. Draw two diagonal lines to connect the top of the roof with the sides of the cabin. Establish the other edge of the cabin with a vertical line on the left. Start forming the roof with a diagonal line as shown. 

2. Doors and Windows

Establish the location of the chimney using the rules on vanishing points. Outline the windows and a door on the front side of the cabin using the rules on drawing lines that are parallel to the basic structure. Sketch two windows on the side of the cabin. Add diagonal lines to the roof. 

3. Draw the Logs

Using the rules on vanishing points, draw evenly spaced lines all along the front and side of the cabin for the logs. Round the edges. Add a doorknob and double lines on the top and bottom of the door.

Draw double vertical and horizontal lines for the window panes and a horizontal line for the shade. Add another vertical line on the front window for thickness. Use squiggly lines for the tree and shrubs. Add a zigzag line on the right-hand side for the horizon and an uneven line for the path leading to the door. 

4. Shading

Fill in every other log with zigzags to give them texture. Add vertical lines to the doors. Use diagonal lines to shade the windows, door, and chimney. Sketch the shrubs with curly lines. Add an uneven line to the left of the cabin for the horizon.

Your drawing is finished! Even if you don't get it right the first time, keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing.

