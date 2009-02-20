How to Draw a Sad Clown Cartoon in 5 Steps

Everyone loves to draw a hap­py clown cartoon, but why not learn how to draw a sad cl­own cartoon instead? Drawing a high-quality sad clown cartoon can be accomplished with a little patience, a few easy steps, and a big imagination.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above sad clown cartoon. You can draw this sad clown cartoon freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.