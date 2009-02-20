How to Draw a Sad Clown Cartoon in 5 Steps

Emotion Image Gallery Learn how to draw a sad clown cartoon with our easy instructions. See more pictures of emotions.
Publications International, Ltd.

Everyone loves to draw a hap­py clown cartoon, but why not learn how to draw a sad cl­own cartoon instead? Drawing a high-quality sad clown cartoon can be accomplished with a little patience, a few easy steps, and a big imagination.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above sad clown cartoon. You can draw this sad clown cartoon freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Contents
  1. 1. Draw Head and Body
  2. 2. Outline the Costume
  3. 3. Eyes, Ears, Hat and Gloves
  4. 4. Makeup and Costume Details
  5. 5. Shading

1. Draw Head and Body

Start with an egg-shaped head. Under and through the head sketch an oval with four nearly flat sides.

2. Outline the Costume

Outline the ears, eyes, and forehead with U-shapes and curved lines. Use an oval and curved line for the nose and frown. Form the collar using connected U-shapes.

Attach a J-shape to a U-shape for each hand. Connect the hands with a short line. Place a thin rectangle between the hands. Sketch curved lines and curved rectangles for the cuffs.

3. Eyes, Ears, Hat and Gloves

Place a curved tube under a figure resembling a slice of bread for the hat. Use U-shapes and J-shapes for the irises, pupils, eyelids, and inner ear. Draw a curved tube and short lines for the mouth makeup.

Shape the collar, shoulders, arms, and elbows. Add U-shaped and J-shaped fingers. Put short curves in the thumbs. For each glove's wristband, attach a short line to a longer curve. 

4. Makeup and Costume Details

Detail the face with one short line, triangles, tiny circles, and a tiny L-shape. Add a large teardrop. Outline the hatband with a long curve. Form elbow patches with many short lines that crisscross five longer lines.

Add creases to the coat and shape the curved cuffs. Place a long curve in each oval button. Connect upside-down J-shapes to an oval for the flower. Put a curve in each teardrop-shaped petal. 

5. Shading

Darken all of both pupils except for the two tiny circles drawn previously. Use many short lines to shade the collar, arms, cuffs, buttons, flower, flowerpot, nose, and hatband.

There, all finished. Your sad clown cartoon looks perfect! It's time to pick up the pace and move on to our next cartoon drawing.

