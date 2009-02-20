Lifestyle
How to Draw a Woman in a Pantsuit in 5 Steps

Learn how to draw a walking woman in a pantsuit with clear step-by-step instructions.
Publications International, Ltd.

­Drawing a person in motion is often more challenging than drawing someone who is standing still. As you draw this walking woman in a pantsuit, you'll capture the sense of free and easy motion in the illustration.In this section, we'll show you how to draw the woman walking in the pantsuit above. Either draw the picture freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in black. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Contents
  1. 1: Sketch the Body
  2. 2: Draw the Hat and Shawl
  3. 3: Shape the Hair and Jacket
  4. 4: Add Details
  5. 5: Add Shading

1: Sketch the Body

Draw an egg for the head. Divide the egg into uneven left and right halves with a vertical line to determine the center of the face. Separate the egg into upper and lower halves with a horizontal line for the hairline about one-sixth of the way down from the top of the egg. Divide the area below that into three equal parts.

The first line below the hairline is for the eyebrows, and the next line shows the location of the tip of the nose. The ears lie between the eyebrows and the nose. Divide the area below the nose into three more equal parts. The line below the nose is for the mouth opening, and the next line is for the lower lip.

Draw a curved line under the head to show the shape of the neck and backbone. Use rectangles for the chest and hip areas. Draw a curved line between the two rectangles to determine the waist. Form the arms and legs with curved tube shapes.

Sketch oval shapes for the right shoulder, kneecaps, and ankles. Use wedge shapes for the feet. Draw a diamond shape for the left hand and an odd-shaped oval for the right hand.

­

2: Draw the Hat and Shawl

­ Draw an oval for the ear. Extend lines above it for the hairline and below it for the neck. Block in the shape of the hat with odd-shaped triangles and ovals.

Sketch the shape of the jacket and slacks with long straight lines. Add the shawl with long straight and curved lines.

3: Shape the Hair and Jacket

­ Use long curved lines for the hair and ovals with pointed ends for the eyes. Draw the nose and lips with curved lines as shown. Sketch a very short line at the chin for definition.

Shape the jacket and shawl with long squiggles. Add two pockets to the jacket with rectangles. Form the hands with curved lines. Draw in the shape of the boots with straight lines.

4: Add Details

Finish the eyes with darkened ovals. Sketch a curved line on the hat for the ribbon. Add an E-shaped figure to the left side of the lips for definition.

­Sketch squiggles on the jacket and slacks to show wrinkles. Add a border to the shawl.

5: Add Shading

Finish the hair with squiggles. Add shading to the hat, jacket, and boots. Draw three oval buttons on the bottom of the right jacket sleeve. Finish the shawl with straight lines to define the fringe.

That's it! Even if you didn't get it perfect on the first try, with practice you're sure to succeed. Add to your artistic repertoire by learning how to draw a woman in an oversize sweater, which can be found in the next section.

