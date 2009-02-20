How to Draw a Woman in a Pantsuit in 5 Steps

Drawing a person in motion is often more challenging than drawing someone who is standing still. As you draw this walking woman in a pantsuit, you'll capture the sense of free and easy motion in the illustration.In this section, we'll show you how to draw the woman walking in the pantsuit above. Either draw the picture freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.
Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in black. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.
