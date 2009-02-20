How to Draw a Woman in a Pantsuit in 5 Steps

" "

Draw an egg for the head. Divide the egg into uneven left and right halves with a vertical line to determine the center of the face. Separate the egg into upper and lower halves with a horizontal line for the hairline about one-sixth of the way down from the top of the egg. Divide the area below that into three equal parts.

The first line below the hairline is for the eyebrows, and the next line shows the location of the tip of the nose. The ears lie between the eyebrows and the nose. Divide the area below the nose into three more equal parts. The line below the nose is for the mouth opening, and the next line is for the lower lip.

Draw a curved line under the head to show the shape of the neck and backbone. Use rectangles for the chest and hip areas. Draw a curved line between the two rectangles to determine the waist. Form the arms and legs with curved tube shapes.

Sketch oval shapes for the right shoulder, kneecaps, and ankles. Use wedge shapes for the feet. Draw a diamond shape for the left hand and an odd-shaped oval for the right hand.

