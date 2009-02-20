How to Draw a Woman in an Evening Dress in 5 Steps

Learn how to draw a woman in an evening dress following our simple step-by-step instructions. Find your inner artist as you learn how to draw people.
This elegant woman is off for a night on the town! With her strapless evening dress and long gloves, she's got a sophisticated look that's sure to make her the belle of the ball.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the woman in an evening dress above. Either draw the picture freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in black. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

We'll get started on the next page.

Contents
  1. 1. Draw the Outline
  2. 2. Draw the Dress Outline
  3. 3. Draw the Hair
  4. 4. Add Some Detail
  5. 5. Add the Final Touches

1. Draw the Outline

Sketch an oval for the head. Divide the oval into left and right halves with a vertical line to determine the center of the face. Separate the oval into upper and lower halves with a horizontal line to show the position of the tops of the eyes.

Sketch a horizontal line for the hairline about one-sixth of the way down from the top of the oval. Divide the area below that into three equal parts. The first line below the hairline is for the eyebrows, and the next line shows the location of the tip of the nose. The ears lie between the eyebrows and the nose.

Divide the area below the nose into three more equal parts. The line below the nose is for the mouth opening, and the next line is for the lower lip.

Draw a curved line under the head to show the shape of the neck and backbone. Use rectangles for the chest and hip areas. Sketch a line between the two rectangles for the waist.

Form the arms and legs with curved tube shapes. Sketch oval shapes for the shoulders and kneecap. Draw a long oval for the left hand and two triangles for the right hand. Use wedge shapes for the shoes.

Continue on for the next step

2. Draw the Dress Outline

­

Draw an oval for the ear. Use curved lines for the hairline. Sketch a U-shaped figure for the jawline. Extend a long curved line below the jawline for the neck, shoulders, and arms. Shape the dress with long straight and curved lines.

Keep going for the next step.

3. Draw the Hair

Draw two curves for the eyebrows and two ovals with pointed ends for the eyes. Shape the nose with straight lines. Add a full mouth by using odd-shaped ovals as shown. Block the hair using long wavy lines. Add a line to the chin and one to the collarbone for definition. Sketch two curves for the neckline and one long curved line for the side of the dress. Shape the shoes with bent lines.

We'll add some detail to the dress on the next page.

4. Add Some Detail

­

Finish the eyes with darkened ovals. Form the eyelids with curves. Heighten the hair with a wavy line. Add a line to the bottom lip for definition. Sketch a long oval earring with squiggles inside it. Block long gloves with many short lines for folds and wrinkles. Use long straight lines to add a flower shape to the center of the dress. Extend them to show pulls and folds.

5. Add the Final Touches

Finish the hair with squiggles. Add more shading to the dress and gloves with short straight lines. Detail the flower with curves.

You did it! This woman looks like she's ready for a very formal occasion. Perhaps...a wedding? See the next page to learn how to draw a bride.

