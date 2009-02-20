How to Draw a Woman in an Evening Dress in 5 Steps

" " Learn how to draw a woman in an evening dress following our simple step-by-step instructions. Find your inner artist as you learn how to draw people. ­Publications International, Ltd.

This elegant woman is off for a night on the town! With her strapless evening dress and long gloves, she's got a sophisticated look that's sure to make her the belle of the ball.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the woman in an evening dress above. Either draw the picture freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in black. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

