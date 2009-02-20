How to Draw Dump Trucks in 11 Steps

Learn how to draw dump trucks and other construction vehicles with our simple instructions.
A dump truck is very­ useful. This construction vehicle is used to carry many different things at a construction site and it comes in all shapes and sizes. There is no job too big or small for everyone's favorite construction vehicle -- the dump truck.­

In this article, we'll show you how to draw the above dump truck. You can draw this construction vehicle freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Contents
  1. Draw the Grill and Bumper
  3. Add the Cab and Windshield
  4. Begin Drawing the Bed
  5. Draw the Sides of the Bed
  6. Draw the Side Mirrors
  7. Draw the Tires
  8. Draw the Wheel Hubs and Gas Tank
  9. Draw the Inner Tires
  10. Draw the Grill
  11. Add the Final Touches

1. Draw the Grill and Bumper

Begin at the front of the truck by drawing the shapes that will become the front fenders and hood.

On the next page, we'll add the grill and bumper.

2. Draw the Grill and Bumper

­To make the grille, draw a square with rounded corners at the front of the hood. Draw a rectangular shape for the front bumper, slightly curving the two horizontal lines and corners.

The ends of the bumper should be a little bit narrower than the middle so it looks curved.

Up next, we'll draw the cab and windshield.­

3. Add the Cab and Windshield

Draw the cab, which is squarish with rounded corners. Add a large rectangular shape for the front windshield and a vertical rectangle with rounded corners for the side window.

Up next, we'll start drawing the bed.

4. Begin Drawing the Bed

­ A ruler will be helpful for this step since there are many long, straight lines. Draw a sideways L shape as the top of the long bed.

Above the cab, draw a rectangle that is about the same width as the cab. Draw lines to connect the L and the rectangle.

Next, we'll draw the sides of the bed.­

5. Draw the Sides of the Bed

­

­Draw a rectangular shape from the cab to the back end of the L. This is the side of the truck. Inside this rectangle, draw slightly curved rectangles with triangles inside them to give the side of the dump truck a pattern.

Look carefully at each shape, and draw what you see.

Next, we'll draw the side mirrors and smoke stack.

6. Draw the Side Mirrors

­

­Draw two rectangular side mirrors, with two narrow rectangles for each to attach the mirrors to the cab. Draw a long, slightly curved rectangle for the muffler; add a pipe that attaches the muffler to under the cab, and draw an exhaust pipe at the top of the muffler.

Up next, we'll draw the tires.

7. Draw the Tires

Draw three large ovals for the tires. Inside each oval, draw two smaller ovals, one inside the other. Draw a rectangular step under the door, and add a short line that connects the step to the cab.

On the next page, we'll draw the wheel hubs and gas tank.

8. Draw the Wheel Hubs and Gas Tank

Draw a hub inside each tire. Draw the gas tank, which is a rounded shape with a circle at one end.

We'll add the second set of tires on the next page.

9. Draw the Inner Tires

Make the tires look real by adding lines to create depth. Then add the second set of rear tires. Draw the front side tire under the bumper on the right.

Up next, we'll draw the grill and add detail to the exhaust pipe.

10. Draw the Grill

­

­Draw and outline a square on each front fender for headlights. Draw two more squares for the lights in the bumper. Draw a square with a rounded corner behind the rear tires for the mud flap.

Use your ruler to draw straight lines inside the grille. Draw lots of tiny circles all around the muffler, and draw four cab lights on the top of the cab.

We'll finish our drawing on the next page.

11. Add the Final Touches

­

­Use a felt-tip pen to trace over the lines you want to keep, and erase the extra pencil lines.

Drawing the dump truck was easy, right? While your dump truck is busy helping out with moving things around the construction site, let's travel deep inside the earth to see what the supersonic earth drills are up to.

Continue to the next article to learn how to draw earth drills.

