How to Draw Dump Trucks in 11 Steps

Learn how to draw dump trucks and other construction vehicles with our simple instructions.

A dump truck is very­ useful. This construction vehicle is used to carry many different things at a construction site and it comes in all shapes and sizes. There is no job too big or small for everyone's favorite construction vehicle -- the dump truck.­

In this article, we'll show you how to draw the above dump truck. You can draw this construction vehicle freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.