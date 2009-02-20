How to Draw a Cartoon Monster Truck in 5 Steps

­ ­

The monster truck is famous for crushing smaller vehic­les under its massive wheels -- and they're pretty cool looking too. Once you learn how to draw a cartoon monster truck, you can move on to drawing monster truck tricks and maybe even an entire monster truck show!

In this article­, we'll show you how to draw a cartoon monster truck in just five steps. You can draw this cartoon monster truck freehand while looking at your monitor or print out the ­pages to get a closer look at each step.

On each page, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

­Ready to get started? Then motor on over to the next page.