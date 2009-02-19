How to Draw a Pumpkin in 5 Steps

" " Halloween Image Gallery Learn how to draw a pumpkin and other flowers and plants with our easy instructions. You can see many more pumpkins in these Halloween pictures. Publications International, Ltd.

A pumpkin is a very useful squas­h fruit that is used for everything from pies and snack foods to decorations and even home remedies. Most of us are accustom­ed to seeing (and purchasing) orange pumpkins, but believe it or not pumpkins start out with a deep green tone.

In some cases, a pumpkin may never ripen to its bright orange color. Some pumpkin fans actually like the stubborn green ones, often referring to them as "unique."

Advertisement

Here's an amazing fact about pumpkins: depending on the variety, a pumpkin can grow up to 500 lbs. or more!

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above pumpkin. You can draw this fruit freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.