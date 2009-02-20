How to Draw a Spanish Villa in 5 Steps

Home Design Image Gallery Learn how to draw a Spanish villa in a few simple steps. See more pictures of home design.
Home Design Image Gallery Learn how to draw a Spanish villa in a few simple steps. See more pictures of home design.
Publications International, Ltd.

This Spanish-inspired home brings t­o mind all the charm and beauty of Spain. Don't­ be afraid to use color when you're done -- it can enhance the beauty of the finished drawing.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw a Spanish Villa. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Advertisement

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. 

Contents
  1. 1. Perspective Lines
  2. 2. Chimney
  3. 3. Roof Line
  4. 4. Windows
  5. 5. Details

1. Perspective Lines

Use the rules on perspective and vanishing point to establish the basic structure of the building. Keep in mind that this house has two front corners. Create the second front by extending one parallel line just above and below each top and bottom line.

On the right side, draw an X from corner to corner of the two vertical lines. Draw a vertical line through its center to determine the height of the roof. When you connect the top of this line with the left point, the roof will be established. To situate the second floor roof, extend a vertical line up from the first floor roof as shown. 

Advertisement

2. Chimney

Draw a vertical line between the two faces of the house for the chimney. Connect the bottom of the line with the left point. Draw two vertical lines on each side of the first one. Use straight and bent lines to form the top of the chimney.

Detail the top ends with an odd-shaped triangle. Establish the windows using the rules of drawing lines that are parallel to the basic structure. Draw a triangle to form the second floor roof. Add a diagonal line to the side of the second floor.

Advertisement

3. Roof Line

Use the rules on vanishing points to establish another window and the first floor roof line. Draw a curve on top of this window. Sketch rectangles inside the other three windows. Draw a curve on top of this window.

Establish a wide U-shaped figure on the front plane for the entrance. Draw a door with straight lines and a rectangle inside the entrance as shown, keeping in mind that the door is on the same plane as the side of the window. 

Advertisement

4. Windows

Use squiggles to add detail to the roof. Add bars to the windows with double intersecting lines. Draw the door as shown. Create the railing with double vertical lines. Add a plant with curved lines. Finish the patio tile with straight intersecting lines. Sketch a second line on the inside of the patio door, the right-hand side of the adjoining window, and around the outer roof. 

Advertisement

5. Details

Shade the roof and chimney with diagonal lines. Add curved lines to the gutters. Draw diagonal lines by the door and crisscross lines by the arched window. Add texture to the plant with diagonal lines.

Your drawing is finished! Even if you don't get it right the first time, keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing.

Advertisement

Whether you're a budding architect, a fan of national landmarks, or just love to draw, learning how to draw buildings is great challenge and a lot of fun. With the help of our simple instructions, an understanding of perspective, and plenty of practice, you can bring these amazing buildings to life.

Citation

Featured

Advertisement

Loading...