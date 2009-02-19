How to Draw a Geranium in 5 Steps

Geraniums are commonly found­ in the eastern part of the Mediterranean. Not only are these f­lowers attractive, but they also have the ability to grow just about anywhere -­- if properly cared for.

Colors run the gamut from mauve, red, and maroon to pink, white, and even two-tone.

Advertisement

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above geranium. You can draw this flower freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.