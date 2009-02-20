How to Draw a Chef in 5 Steps

This chef rules the kitchen. Learn to draw this chef -- from his tall chefs hat to his crisp coat -- in just five simple steps.
Publications International, Ltd.

This chef has finished his latest dish, and it looks delicious. You don't need culinary skills to learn how to draw this chef -- just a little bit of imagination and the helpful steps below.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above chef. Either draw the picture freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in black. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Head over to the next page for the first step.

Contents
  1. 1. Draw the Outline
  2. 2. Draw the Food
  3. 3. Draw the Hat and Jacket
  4. 4. Add a Mustache
  5. 5. Add the Final Touches

1. Draw the Outline

­
­

Draw an oval head. Divide it into uneven left and right halves. Section the head into uneven upper and lower halves for the positions of the eyes. Place lines for the hairline, eyebrows, nose, and mouth as shown here. Sketch lines for the top and bottom of the ear that are even with the nose and eyebrows.

Sketch a rectangle for the chest and a thin rectangle and a triangle for the shoulders. Shape the arms and the hand on your left using odd-shaped tubes, rectangles, and U-shaped figures. Form the thumb and part of the hand on your right with a curved odd-shaped tube. Use a large oval with a curved line just under its lower edge for the platter.

Next, we'll draw the food and clothes.­

2. Draw the Food

­

Use a curved line for the base of the chef's hat. Sketch unfinished ovals with pointed ends for the eyes. Form the bottom of the nose and lower lip with a few curved lines. Show the general shape of the jacket using straight and curved lines. Wrinkle the elbow area on your right with a very jagged line.

Draw the chicken using curved lines, two small ovals, an unfinished oval for the wing, and a U-shaped figure for the drumstick near the wing. Form overlapping cone-shaped figures for the baby carrots and an oval with two curved lines inside of it for the baked potato.

Next, we'll draw the hat and jacket.

3. Draw the Hat and Jacket

­

Attach a curved rectangle to the head with two straight lines to form the chef's hat. Add curved lines for the ears, cheek on your left, and part of the hairline near the ear on your right. Use curved tubes with pointed ends for the eyebrows. Form the eyes and upper eyelids with small darkened figures and short curved lines.

Draw the nose and smile lines as shown here using some curved lines. Add wrinkles to the jacket using jagged and curved lines. Sketch small circles attached to very short lines for the buttons. Place a long, curved L-shaped figure and a very short line under the jaw to form the collar. Show the top of the jacket's pocket as a thin, slightly curved rectangle. Draw two curved lines for the cuff of the shirt.

We'll work on adding more detail on the next page.

4. Add a Mustache

Sketch many upright lines to form pleats on the hat. Darken part of the mouth. Use many short curved lines for the hair, mustache, and facial lines. Add some wrinkles to the jacket with two V-shaped figures, a long thin triangle, and a curved line. Place dots on the edges of the chicken, short curved lines in the carrots, and tiny circles and short curved lines in the potato. Form a pat of butter in the potato with part of a rectangle.

We'll add the final touches on the next page.

5. Add the Final Touches

­
­

­Use many straight and slightly curved lines to add wrinkles and shading to the hat, forehead, neck, jacket, shirt sleeve, and hand.

Great job! This chef is ready to hit the kitchen. You'll be ready to hit the field after completing the drawing in the next section. Keep reading to learn how to draw a hockey player.

