How to Draw a Chef in 5 Steps

" " This chef rules the kitchen. Learn to draw this chef -- from his tall chefs hat to his crisp coat -- in just five simple steps. Publications International, Ltd.

This chef has finished his latest dish, and it looks delicious. You don't need culinary skills to learn how to draw this chef -- just a little bit of imagination and the helpful steps below.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above chef. Either draw the picture freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in black. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Head over to the next page for the first step.