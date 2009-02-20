How to Draw a Rock Star in 5 Steps

Whether it's heavy metal, punk, or pop, there's nothing quite like a rock star. Once you learn how to draw this rock star, you can almost hear the music.
In this section, we'll show you how to draw the rock star above. Either draw the picture freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.
Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in black. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.