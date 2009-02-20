How to Draw Skyscrapers in 4 Steps

Towering over cities arou­nd the world, skyscrapers are impressive works of archite­cture. By using the principles of perspective and vanishing point, you can learn to draw skyscrapers of all sizes.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this skyscraper. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. 

Contents
  1. 1. Perspective Lines
  2. 2. Window Bands
  3. 3. Vertical Lines
  4. 4. Shade the Windows

1. Perspective Lines

Use the rules on perspective and vanishing points to establish the basic structure of the building. 

2. Window Bands

Keeping vanishing point in mind, draw many lines for the window bands. Draw a sidewalk with straight lines and a door with an incomplete rectangle. 

3. Vertical Lines

Add vertical lines to the structure. Draw another line around the door for thickness. Sketch two dots for the doorknobs. Add trees as shown. Draw a squiggly line for the ground behind the building. Sketch another line to the curb. 

4. Shade the Windows

Shade the windows as shown. Add texture to the tree trunks with squiggles. Use straight lines to show the blocks in the sidewalk.

Your drawing is finished! Even if you don't get it right the first time, keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing. Log cabins bring to mind a cozy evening in the woods. Learn how to draw a log cabin in only four steps in the next section.

