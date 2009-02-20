How to Draw Skyscrapers in 4 Steps

" " Awesome Architecture Image Gallery Learn how to draw this skyscraper in a few simple steps. See more pictures of awesome architecture. Publications International, Ltd.

Towering over cities arou­nd the world, skyscrapers are impressive works of archite­cture. By using the principles of perspective and vanishing point, you can learn to draw skyscrapers of all sizes.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this skyscraper. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.