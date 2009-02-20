How to Draw the Taj Mahal in 5 Steps

W­ith­ its intricately detailed exterior, the majestic Taj Mahal is one of the world's most wonderful works of architecture. Learn how to draw this building for a truly special addition to your repertoire.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the Taj Mahal. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.