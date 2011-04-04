How to Make Homemade Baby Shower Favors

Plants and flowers Take cuttings from flowers or Take cuttings from flowers or plants and plant them in small pots. Decorate the pots with a ribbon in the color theme of the baby shower. You can also put felt "diapers" around the flowerpots, in the baby shower colors. Secure the diapers with diaper pins [source: Babbee ].

CandyWrap a handful of candy in tulle, cellophane bags or small favor boxes. Add a color-coordinated bow and baby-related charm. You can also fill small baby bottles with candy.

Personalized candy Print your own candy wrapper with a personalized message on it. A 6.5- by-3.5-inch (16.5-by-9-centimeter) piece of paper should fit around a standard candy bar.

Cookies Make homemade cookies in baby-themed shapes like teddy bears, rattles or baby bottles.

Soap You can make miniature soap in baby-themed shapes. Simply melt a bar of soap and pour it into molds. Wrap a few pieces of soap together in tulle or cellophane.

Potpourri Fill pretty little sachets with potpourri and tie with a color-coordinated ribbon.

Flower seeds Flower seeds, especially for flowers that have "baby" in their name, make good favors.

Decorative candles Wrapped candles in tulle or tied with a ribbon make pretty gifts.

Picture frames Hand-paint small picture frames. These can double as place markers if you insert name cards into them and put one at each table setting.