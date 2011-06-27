How to Make a Paper People Chain Cutout

Cutting out a chain of paper people can be a great scissors lesson skills for the little ones. Catherine Falls Commercial/Getty Images
Children have been fascinated for generations with paper cutouts, and paper people holding hands is the most popular one of them all. Making paper people holding hands is a perfect activity to occupy children after school, on a rainy day or any other time. So let's learn to make paper people holding hands.
Materials
- Paper (8½ x 11)
- Pencil
- Ruler
- Soft cardboard (e.g. cereal box)
- Scissors
- Crayons
The Step-by-step
- Fold a sheet of paper like an accordion. Make sure all the sections are the same width.
- Measure the width of one section of the accordion. Mark a section of cardboard the same width.
- Make a template. Draw a picture person whose hands are extended to the sides on the marked off section of cardboard. Cut out the person.
- Place the template on the top section of the accordion. Trace the image onto the paper. Make sure the hands extend touch the folds of the paper on each side.
- Cut out the image while holding the paper in the accordion form. Make sure not to cut either of the folded edges where the arms end. If you do, you will have a lot of separate dolls.
- Unfold the paper. You should have a whole chain of paper people holding hands.
- Color your paper people with crayons. [sources:Parents Connect, Family Education]
