How to Make a Paper People Chain Cutout

Fold a sheet of paper like an accordion. Make sure all the sections are the same width.

Measure the width of one section of the accordion. Mark a section of cardboard the same width.

Make a template. Draw a picture person whose hands are extended to the sides on the marked off section of cardboard. Cut out the person.

Place the template on the top section of the accordion. Trace the image onto the paper. Make sure the hands extend touch the folds of the paper on each side.

Cut out the image while holding the paper in the accordion form. Make sure not to cut either of the folded edges where the arms end. If you do, you will have a lot of separate dolls.