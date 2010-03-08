How to Make a Ribbon Bulletin Board

" "

What You'll Need:

2 pieces of cork, each 16 inches square

16-inch square foam core

Craft glue

20-inch square quilt batting, 1/2 inch thick

20-inch square cotton fabric

Hot-temperature glue gun and glue sticks

6 yards satin or grosgrain ribbon, 1/2 inch wide

Scissors

Tape measure

15 to 18 matching buttons

Matching thread and needle

Instructions:

" "

Use craft glue to attach cork piece to foam, and let dry. Glue second cork piece on top of first; let dry. Starting in bottom left corner, stretch piece of ribbon diagonally over board. Let last 2 inches of each ribbon wrap around back of board. Glue ends in place. Continue attaching ribbon, moving up board diagonally and spacing each ribbon 4 inches apart. When completed diagonally in 1 direction, attach ribbon in opposite diagonal direction to create a checkerboard effect. Position button over intersection of 2 ribbons, and stitch in place. Repeat at all ribbon intersections.

The ribbon bulletin board makes a unique wall decoration and is a great way to showcase photos and souvenirs. Try using it as part of the Easy Chic teen bedroom decorating idea.

